BBC Greenlights Drama On Football Sexual Abuse Scandal – Global Briefs

BBC Greenlights Drama On Football Sexual Abuse Scandal; Nick Rowland & Matt Greenhalgh Attached

BBC greenlights a factual drama about the story of the ex-footballer, whose revelations regarding the sexual abuse he suffered in his youth football career shocked the footballing world. Calm With Horses’ Nick Rowland directs and Control’s Matt Greenhalgh is a writer Floodlights,Andy Woodward will be the focus of this documentary, whose public account of the horrendous trauma he endured led to a national inquiry. The Last Kingdom’s Woodward will be played by Gerard Kearns, and Jonas Armstrong will appear on the show.The Bay) Morven Christie (Lockwood & Co) Steve Edge (Benidorm). “Since speaking out in 2016 I wanted to continue to encourage people to talk without fear, to make a change,”Woodward. “Floodlights tells my story, which no child should ever have to go through. I hope this film helps to stop abuse in football and in all areas of life.”Expectation is the producer of the 80-minute drama, having previously produced BBC factual dramas like Danny Boy And Make Me Famous

Disney+ Launches New Plans

Disney+ has revealed its international launch plans. It will launch in South Africa on May 18, followed by many territories in the middle of June, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Croatia. French Polynesia (and Faroe Islands) are two of the territories that were not previously announced. They will be launched over the summer. Disney+ has launched in all major territories, and the streamer is looking to launch 60 international originals within the next two year.

Cairo Film Festival Names New Director

Amir Ramses, an Egyptian filmmaker, has been appointed director of the Cairo International Film Festival ahead its 44th anniversary. Ramses started his career working as an assistant director for Youssef Chhine. Since then, he has directed his own work that has been shown at international festivals like Palm Springs and Hamburg. Ramses was previously El Gouna Film Festival’s artistic director for the first five editions. He just finished shooting his series. The colors of the sea starring Khaled El Nabawi and Aisha Ben Ahmed, which is scheduled to air soon. “It is a great honor to be commissioned to take on this great responsibility, work under the leadership of one of the icons of the Egyptian cinema, and in the oldest leading film festival in the Arab region. I aspire to follow the footsteps of the previous team which had a great role in developing the festival in the past years,”Ramses.

Viaplay To Tell Liv Ullmann Story

NENT streamer Viaplay is to explore twice-Academy Award-nominated actress Liv Ullmann’s life in its latest original documentary. Liv Ullmann: The Road Less Travelled will provide an intimate portrait of one of Norway’s greatest screen talents, who starred in the likes of Scenes from a Wedding And The Emigrants he worked with Richard Attenborough and Ingmar Bergman. Dheeraj Akkolkar, who worked with Ullmann. Liv & Ingmar, The series was created by Ullmann, who received an Academy Honorary Award just four days earlier. “Liv’s Academy Honorary Award is an inspiration for the entire Nordic creative community and Viaplay’s latest international documentary gives viewers the chance to hear Liv’s amazing story in her own words,” said Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group Chief Content Officer.