Michigan newlyweds are thrown off balance by stretch limousine transporting their wedding party

It was a wedding to be remembered, but not for the right reasons.

Happy couple and their 18-member wedding party were driving to Grand Rapids, Michigan for the reception when their Hummer stretch limousine caught on fire. They were left stranded on the side of the road.

“We started to notice kind of a weird smell coming from it. We were all the way at the back,”Brandon, the groom

All of them poured out after the driver of the limousine pulled over. At first, it didn’t appear to be all that serious — maybe the engine just overheated.

The fire quickly spread.

“I don’t think we were afraid until the limo driver was like ‘Oh, there’s flames!’ And so he got out his fire extinguisher and we were like, ‘Oh yeah, we need to book it down the side of the highway to get away from this,’”Izzy Kiel, bride.

Soon, the whole vehicle was incinerated. But Izzy took the misadventure in good cheer.

“I was with all my best friends, so we were still having a blast and so just getting out on the side of the highway kind of made it even funnier,” Izzy said.

Police advised Izzy and Brandon that the temperature was above 90 degrees.

The party continued with a second limo. Amazingly, the only thing that emerged from the charred wreck was a cooler with all the booze.