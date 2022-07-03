I tried Dyson’s new fan in time for summer heatwave – it’s like being cooled from the FUTURE

SUMMER is here and I don’t fancy melting into a journalist-scented puddle – enter: Dyson.

I’ve been testing the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact to stave off the brutal(ish) UK heat.

4 The Dyson Purifier Cool Authoreact is an excellent addition to your smart home. Credit to Dyson

4 It’s tall, slim and looks the part – and it keeps you cool too Credit: Sean Keach / Central Recorder

Sadly Britain hasn’t clocked on to air conditioning yet, so it’s very easy to be overwhelmed in the summer.

A Dyson fan is a good buy if you want to avoid a quick and sweaty death.

Importantly, this is also a purifier – so it doesn’t just cool you down, but cleans up the air you’re breathing too.

This double-whammy of preservation of life could be considered priceless. Dyson is charging £499 – so is it worth it?

The long, silvery-colored body looks amazing.

It makes me feel like I’m living in a posh Scandinavian showroom for homes of the future.

The fan is very tall (just over a metre) but has a fairly slim profile, so it doesn’t dominate a room.

It is mounted on a rotating base which can oscillate at any angle you choose, from 45 degrees to close to circular 350 degrees.

My ideal temperature was 90 degrees for my toasty body stretched out across the sofa. But, your mileage may vary.

There’s a remote control that lets you control just about everything on the fan.

This includes both the oscillation angle (which is already mentioned) and the fan speed (which can go up to 10).

There’s also a draught-free “reverse”mode that blasts air out from the fan’s rear while still purifying.

If you’re a light sleeper, consider hitting the half-moon for Night Mode.

This uses very quiet settings (although it’s already 20% quieter than the old model) and dims the display.

Looking good

The screen is just above the fan base and shows various metrics.

These are some of the things that you should be aware of when setting up your settings.

And others will make you feel bad about the state of your home air – including levels of pollutants.

The filter’s remaining life can also be viewed.

Every fan comes with a filter you can install during set-up.

It will need replacing eventually, but it’s very easy to slot in – it took me about 15 seconds, and I didn’t even read the instructions.

Fan sensors monitor the air quality and measure pollutants for you.

The HEPA HP13 filter filters can trap 99.95% of particles to the fan’s maximum limit of 0.1 microns.

To keep pollutants out, the entire machine is sealed according to the HEPA standard.

There’s a layer of activated carbon to remove odours and gases from the air.

The fan can even generate “circulation”To draw distant pollutants into your machine.

This means that you need to have purified air flowing throughout your room.

Cool costs

It’s hard to say if you personally need this fan.

If you’ve got a bit of cash spare and hate being hot (and especially if you live in a big city) then an air-purifying Dyson is a great addition to the home.

While there are better options, even from Dyson, this fan looks great and is efficient.

It’s worth the cash if you have it: it’s one of the easiest ways to upgrade your living room.

Central Recorder says: This Dyson fan cools down, cleans your air, and provides plenty of ventilation. “smart”You can satisfy both tech lovers and fanatics with these credentials.

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact for £499 – Buy Here

Prices in this article may have changed from the time they were written.

Before making any purchase, always do your research.

4 Dyson fans can use a Night Mode to keep you from being disturbed during a kip Credit to Dyson

4 Magnetic and magnetic, the remote control snaps to the top. Credit to Dyson

