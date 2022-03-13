I’ll never forget where I was when I saw Lana and Lilly Wachowski’s genre-busting The MatrixIt was almost 20 years ago that I saw it for the first-time. It was an amazing combination of science-fiction concepts, tech-defining stunts, action set pieces, and heady science-fiction concepts that kept me on the edge of my seat. You knew cinema would change after Keanu Reeves had downloaded enough Kung Fu for Laurence Fishburne. The game had changed.

It’s a rare feeling, but I had it again last night as I watched the movie. Everything at OnceThe latest film from Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinart, and the 2022 SXSW Festival Film Festival was “The Daniels”. What a perfect time for this rowdy festival to once again gather together in person to celebrate unique brands of unpredictably creative storytelling such as what’s on display in All You Need. The film is an exhilarating avalanche of imagination and heat that analyzes the smallest choices we make in life, asks massive questions about the point of existence, and ultimately recognizes that every decision a parent makes is geared toward doing what’s best for our children.

It’s a masterpiece.

It’s also a spectacular sprint through the concept of the Multiverse, as laundry shop owner Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh) discovers – during a routine trip to the IRS for an audit with an intimidating tax collector – that there are endless universes existing simultaneously that feature “Evelyns”Evelyn’s decisions over time have created the foundation for her success. In one, for example, she’s a celebrated singer. One of her other studies was in martial arts, and she is now a popular action movie star. The laundry Evelyn, a no-funny-business worker bee of a woman, can’t understand what any of this has to do with her. But before she’s able to protest, an alternate version of her doting husband (an excellent Ke Huy Quan) pulls her into a Multiversal battle to save the souls of every Evelyn… and the fabric of all mankind.

Marvel Studios made the Multiverse concept more relatable recently through its inclusion in TV shows like LokiOr the blockbuster of all time Spider-Man, There’s No Way Home. Because they have experienced a multiverse, mainstream audiences are better equipped to understand the differences between versions of one character in a timeline. Even having that awareness, it’s awe-inspiring how seamlessly The Daniels flow their narrative through countless iterations of Evelyns on the roller coaster journey they have established. The co-directors use visual cues to show us when we switch personalities, and they also use costuming and set design to help us see where we are in the narrative. And to the Daniels’ credit, you never once get lost… despite the fact that the script throws you into a Tilt-a-Whirl and rarely stops spinning.

So much credit goes to Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and a mesmerizing Stephanie Hsu playing Eleanor, Evelyn’s daughter (and a pivotal character in the plot). All three exchange personalities and notable quirks, much like someone swapping clothes. This allows for the pace and flow to be fluid. Everything at OnceTo keep the vehicle on its tracks as it drives along. The technical wizardry on display in this movie can and will be dissected for years, but when you look past the production and bury into the heart of the film’s many philosophical discussions about life choices, parental mistakes, the challenges of maintaining a marriage, and the power of the IRS, you realize that All You NeedEverybody benefits from it EverythingThey could be looking for something more in a sci-fi comedy drama. SXSW couldn’t have picked a better Opening Night movie, and All You Need couldn’t have chosen a better festival at which to make its premiere.

A24Press Releases Everything at OnceMarch 25, 2010. CinemaBlend continues to provide coverage of the South By Southwest Film Festival. Check back often for the latest reactions.