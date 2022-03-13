Meghan Markle’s latest news: Prince Harry and Duchess “intervene” in politics

PRINCE Harry & Meghan Markle once more intervene in politics, as they criticize the UK and global governments over Covid vaccinations.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed an open letter from The People’s Vaccine.
The coalition calls for coronavirus vaccines and treatments, as well as tests. “freely available to everyone, everywhere”.
Harry and Meghan signed the open letter calling along with more than 130 other world leaders, Nobel laureates and scientists. “for urgent action to vaccinate low and middle-income countries and bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic”.
In a statement, the People’s Vaccine said: “We are proud to welcome Archewell Foundation to the Alliance and appreciate their support, alongside Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
“We will work together to end vaccine inequity and ensure COVID-19 vaccines, treatments + tests are available to everyone.”
They added Archewell’s support “will go toward the Alliance’s ongoing campaigns and efforts to secure fair vaccine access for low and middle-income countries”.
Eugenie ‘looked after’ Beatrice after she ‘had wobble’
In a throwback Interview, we examine how Princess Eugenie was forced into a coma. “look after”Princess Beatrice, her older sister “had a wobble and cried”.
Eugenie told Vogue: “There was a horrible article that had been written about Beatrice and she got really upset.
“We were just about to step out and she had a bit of a wobble and cried. She was in my care.
“And then about an hour later, I had a wobble and started crying and Bea was there for me.”
Eugenie, however, acknowledged that “when we were young, I used to always make Bea go into parties first”Because she didn’t have the confidence of her sister.
She added: “We’ve been through some incredibly stressful times together as a family and every single minute she created joy.
“I am so lucky that I get to lean on her every single day.
“I’m inspired by her ability to give, even when she’s going through something hard.”
What does William and Kate’s choice of pooch reveal about them?
Vet Clare Hamilton has given an insight into how their pets and personalities match up.
Prince William and his wife Kate’s choice of cocker spaniel Lupo means they are charming, trustworthy and affectionate, according to the experts.
Clare says: “It’s a chilled-out pooch, always happy to see you, bouncy and full of life.”
Prince Harry made an “unfortunate comment” that was ‘like a lead balloon’ with Meghan Markle’s families.
Interview with Channel 5’s 2022 documentary ‘Harry and Meghan Vs The Monarchy’, royal commentator Jennie Bond said: “Harry was guest editing the Today programme on Radio 4 shortly afterwards and he said he’d had a lot of fun at Christmas.
“And then he made a rather unfortunate remark, he said: ‘I suppose it’s the family she never had’, meaning Meghan.
“Well, that went down like a lead balloon with the Markle family, obviously. And it’s a remark they’ve never forgotten.”
Queen ‘unlikely’ to meet Lilibet
THE Queen is “unlikely” to meet Lilibet now after Prince Harry’s decision to miss Philip’s memorial service, a royal expert said.
Harry, 37, confirmed that he won’t be coming back to Britain for his late grandfather’s thanksgiving service this month.
It comes after Harry’s fierce row and legal case over security – as he demanded his own protection officers in the UK.
The Queen’s beloved husband Prince Philip passed away on April 9 last year at the age of 99.
A thanksgiving ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey on March 29 – and will likely see large numbers of the royal family attending.
But it’s now been confirmed that the Duke’s grandson, Prince Harry, won’t be leaving his Californian home to come to the anniversary event.
Speaking about whether the Queen will ever meet Lilibet, Richard Fitzwilliams told Central Recorder Online: “It’s increasingly unlikely.
Prince Harry drops major hint into Netflix deal
Following Prince Harry’s surprise appearance at a Texas rodeo last weekend, it has sparked questions over whether he is filming a special for Netflix.
Prince Harry was spotted at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo event on March 5 dressed in a cowboy hat. He spoke with locals at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, where the event was held.
The Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden claims the appearance could be part of a Netflix special.
Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mailplus, Mr Eden said: “I smell a rat.
“It must be for some TV show for Netflix something like, ‘Harry meets America’ or something cringe-making.”
Prince Harry will ‘not be negative’ about the Queen
A royal author claims that Harry is going “out of his way” to avoid damaging his grandmother the Queen in his new book.
Friend of the royal couple, and unofficial biographer Omid Scobie says that The Duke’s book will not be “warts and all”.
Scobie told an episode of the Royally Obsessed podcast: “I’ve been told by sources that Harry is going out of his way to make sure there is nothing in there that could be construed as being negative towards the Queen or her reign in any way.”
He added: “I don’t’ think that ‘warts and all’ moment is going to happen.”
The book is tipped to to go on sale later this year.
Meghan’s wedding photo spotted at Charles & Camilla’s house
A WEDDING photo of Meghan Markle has pride of place inside Charles and Camilla’s home amid the royal family’s rift with Prince Harry.
The Duchess of Cornwall was hosting three female rowers at her home when eagle-eyed royal fans spotted the framed black and white picture of Meghan with Charles on her wedding day in 2018.
The picture’s sentimental setting comes after claims Meghan asked Prince Charles if she could meet him “halfway” when he offered to walk her down the aisle, an expert has claimed.
Harry will NOT return to UK this month
PRINCE Harry WON’T return to the UK this month for Prince Philip’s special memorial.
The Duke of Sussex confirmed today he won’t be coming back to Britain for his late grandfather’s thanksgiving service.
It comes after Harry’s fierce row over security – as he demanded his own protection officers in the UK.
Prince Philip passed away on April 9 last year.
Queen so frail she can’t walk her beloved corgis any more
THE Queen cannot walk her beloved corgis due to her frailty.
She has been unable to take them out at Windsor Castle for six months and it is feared she may never again.
It comes amid growing concern for the 95-year-old’s health after she pulled out of tomorrow’s Commonwealth Day service.
Palace staff feared how “comfortable” she would be travelling to London from Windsor then spending up to an hour at the event.
The Queen, who has owned more than 30 corgis in her lifetime, turned to her loyal dogs for solace after the death of husband Prince Philip last April.
But she has not taken them for a walk since she spent a night in hospital last October.
Prince Harry dresses in all-orange & speaks Dutch in Invictus Games vid
Prince Harry dressed up in all orange to speak in an Invictus Games video – just a day after refusing to attend his grandfather memorial service.
The petulant royal claimed he would feel “unsafe” after losing his personal security when he left for the US.
A video posted on social media today shows Harry learning the dutch language and wearing an entirely orange outfit, getting in the spirit for his trip to the Netherlands in a few weeks.
In a video retweeted by the Invictus Games Foundation, Harry appears on a video call learning Dutch from four people.
He says: “One more time guys, please, you know I need to get this right, and I really want to get it right as well, so how do I say ‘Good afternoon, you’ve done a great job’ in Dutch?”
The tweet says: “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, is getting ready for the Netherlands with some Dutch lessons.
“We look forward to giving him a warm welcome in #TheHague.
Royal latest
- Prince Harry’s best man speech for Prince William reportedly left Kate emotional as she ‘shed a tear’.
- The Queen got just 15 minutes notice of Harry’s announcement that he was refusing to attend his grandfather memorial service.
- A royal author claims that Harry is going “out of his way” to avoid damaging his grandmother the Queen in his new book.
- The Queen has asked Prince Charles to represent her at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey next week.
Prince Harry tipped to attend Charles’ coronation
A royal author has claimed that Prince Harry will “certainly” be a part of his father Prince Charles’ coronation.
Apparently, Harry will attend alongside his wife Meghan to “re-invigorate” the “royal aspect” of the Sussexes’ brand.
Pauline Maclaren, co-author of who wrote Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in Consumer Culture claims the attendance will help strengthen the Sussex brand’s royal link, something which she says has become “rather jaded currently”.
Prince Harry will ‘regret’ missing out on Phillip’s memorial
PRINCE Harry will ‘regret’ missing out on Phillip’s memorial service this year, a royal commentator has claimed.
Harry, 37, confirmed that he won’t be coming back to Britain for his late grandfather’s thanksgiving service this month.
GB News host Dan Wootton tweeted: “Prince Harry’s silly feud with the Government over security means he won’t return to the UK for his late grandfather’s Service of Thanksgiving later this month.
“But he managed a jaunt to Texas for a rodeo this week. A disgraceful decision that he will end up regretting.”
The decision means that the Queen is “unlikely” to meet Lilibet in person.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Central Recorder Online: “I think it’s a great pity, what this means is it regrettable the rift will remain unhealed.”
Speaking about whether the Queen will ever meet Lilibet, Mr Fitzwilliams added: “It’s increasingly unlikely.
Prince Harry has ‘snubbed’ the Queen
Angela Levin, claimed his choice not to come back to the UK was a “snub” to Her Majesty, 95, as the first anniversary of her husband’s death approaches.
She said: “He has snubbed the Duke of Edinburgh but really he is snubbing the Queen.
“He has got this all wrong. If he comes over for a royal event he gets police protection. What they won’t do is, if he goes out with his friends he gets security.
“He’ll probably use this same excuse to try to get out of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”
When did Harry last visit the UK?
Harry has been back to the UK only twice since leaving for the US in 2020 with wife Meghan.
He returned for Philip’s funeral last April — just days after he blasted his family in a TV interview.
Two months later he was at the unveiling of his mother Diana’s statue at Kensington Palace.
Harry is suing the Home Office after his armed bodyguards were removed.
Questions that are still unanswered
We still don’t know which member of the Royal Family apparently made the comments about Archie’s race.
Meghan said: “In those months when I was pregnant, all around the same time: we have in tandem he won’t be given security, a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”
Oprah was left stunned and replied: “What? There is a conversation…hold on. Hold up. Hold up. Stop right now.”
She went on: “About how dark your baby is going to be?”
Meghan replied: “Potentially, and what that would mean or look like.”
Oprah later confirmed the person who made the comment was not the Queen or Prince Philip.
But Meghan said it would be “too damaging” to reveal the culprit, meaning it’s unlikely we will ever find out the answer.
Royal chef says Meghan would have to pay for her meal – unlike Queen
Star chef, Richard Corrigan, who has prepared food for many members of the Royal Family has said, unlike the Queen, Meghan would have to pay for her meal.
He told Richard Eden, Daily Mail’s Diary Editor: “I cooked for the Queen free of charge, of course. And I’ll cook for anyone, but let me just say, some people will have to pay”.
When asked about Prince Harry’s wife, he said: “I’d let her in the restaurant, for sure, but the Queen had the red carpet rolled out. Would Meghan? I don’t think so.”
Kate’s ‘crippling fear’ within family
A royal commentator has claimed that Kate Middleton struggled with a “crippling fear” that is important her role as a senior member of the Royal Family.
Speaking during the BBC’s podcast, Images of Diana, in 2017, Ms Tominey said: “I also think it’s difficult for Kate individually because I think she’s intrinsically quite shy,
“I think she could give herself more credit by speaking more.”
“She’s had this crippling fear of public speaking which Arthur [Edwards, royal photographer] and I have seen first hand — and the rest of the people in the press pack — when she has had to address crowds that she needs to get over.
“Because if the royals are to be modern and very 21st century, princesses need to be heard as well as seen.”
