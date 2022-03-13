Meghan Markle’s latest news: Prince Harry and Duchess “intervene” in politics

PRINCE Harry & Meghan Markle once more intervene in politics, as they criticize the UK and global governments over Covid vaccinations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed an open letter from The People’s Vaccine.

The coalition calls for coronavirus vaccines and treatments, as well as tests. “freely available to everyone, everywhere”.

Harry and Meghan signed the open letter calling along with more than 130 other world leaders, Nobel laureates and scientists. “for urgent action to vaccinate low and middle-income countries and bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic”.

In a statement, the People’s Vaccine said: “We are proud to welcome Archewell Foundation to the Alliance and appreciate their support, alongside Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“We will work together to end vaccine inequity and ensure COVID-19 vaccines, treatments + tests are available to everyone.”

They added Archewell’s support “will go toward the Alliance’s ongoing campaigns and efforts to secure fair vaccine access for low and middle-income countries”.

