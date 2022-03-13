Meghan Markle’s latest news: Prince Harry and Duchess “intervene” in politics

By
Tom O'Brien
-
0
3

PRINCE Harry & Meghan Markle once more intervene in politics, as they criticize the UK and global governments over Covid vaccinations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed an open letter from The People’s Vaccine.

The coalition calls for coronavirus vaccines and treatments, as well as tests. “freely available to everyone, everywhere”.

Harry and Meghan signed the open letter calling along with more than 130 other world leaders, Nobel laureates and scientists. “for urgent action to vaccinate low and middle-income countries and bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic”.

In a statement, the People’s Vaccine said: “We are proud to welcome Archewell Foundation to the Alliance and appreciate their support, alongside Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. 

“We will work together to end vaccine inequity and ensure COVID-19 vaccines, treatments + tests are available to everyone.”

They added Archewell’s support “will go toward the Alliance’s ongoing campaigns and efforts to secure fair vaccine access for low and middle-income countries”.

Check out our live blog Meghan Markle for the latest gossip and news

  • The UK and the world governments have been criticized by the Sussexes for using Covid vaccines.

    PRINCE Harry (and Meghan Markle) have criticized the UK and international governments regarding Covid vaccines.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed an open letter from The People’s Vaccine.

    The coalition demands coronavirus vaccines, treatments and tests be “freely available to everyone, everywhere”.

    Harry and Meghan, alongside more than 130 former world leaders, Nobel laureates, scientists and others, signed the open letter calling “for urgent action to vaccinate low and middle-income countries and bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic”.

    In a statement, the People’s Vaccine said: “We are proud to welcome Archewell Foundation to the Alliance and appreciate their support, alongside Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. 

    “We will work together to end vaccine inequity and ensure COVID-19 vaccines, treatments + tests are available to everyone.”

    They added Archewell’s support “will go toward the Alliance’s ongoing campaigns and efforts to secure fair vaccine access for low and middle-income countries”.

  • Queen ‘unlikely’ to meet Lilibet

    THE Queen is “unlikely” to meet Lilibet now after Prince Harry’s decision to miss Philip’s memorial service, a royal expert said.

    Harry, 37, confirmed that he won’t be coming back to Britain for his late grandfather’s thanksgiving service this month.

    It comes after Harry’s fierce row and legal case over security – as he demanded his own protection officers in the UK.

    The Queen’s beloved husband Prince Philip passed away on April 9 last year at the age of 99.

    A thanksgiving ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey on March 29 – and will likely see large numbers of the royal family attending.

    But it’s now been confirmed that the Duke’s grandson, Prince Harry, won’t be leaving his Californian home to come to the anniversary event.

    Speaking about whether the Queen will ever meet Lilibet, Richard Fitzwilliams told Central Recorder Online: “It’s increasingly unlikely.

  • Prince Harry drops major hint into Netflix deal

    Following Prince Harry’s surprise appearance at a Texas rodeo last weekend, it has sparked questions over whether he is filming a special for Netflix.

    Prince Harry was spotted at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo event on March 5 dressed in a cowboy hat. He spoke with locals at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, where the event was held.

    The Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden claims the appearance could be part of a Netflix special.

    Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mailplus, Mr Eden said: “I smell a rat.

    “It must be for some TV show for Netflix something like, ‘Harry meets America’ or something cringe-making.”

  • Prince Harry will ‘not be negative’ about the Queen

    A royal author claims that Harry is going “out of his way” to avoid damaging his grandmother the Queen in his new book.

    Friend of the royal couple, and unofficial biographer Omid Scobie says that The Duke’s book will not be “warts and all”.

    Scobie told an episode of the Royally Obsessed podcast: “I’ve been told by sources that Harry is going out of his way to make sure there is nothing in there that could be construed as being negative towards the Queen or her reign in any way.”

    He added: “I don’t’ think that ‘warts and all’ moment is going to happen.”

    The book is tipped to to go on sale later this year.

  • Meghan’s wedding photo spotted at Charles & Camilla’s house

    A WEDDING photo of Meghan Markle has pride of place inside Charles and Camilla’s home amid the royal family’s rift with Prince Harry.

    The Duchess of Cornwall was hosting three female rowers at her home when eagle-eyed royal fans spotted the framed black and white picture of Meghan with Charles on her wedding day in 2018.

    The picture’s sentimental setting comes after claims Meghan asked Prince Charles if she could meet him “halfway” when he offered to walk her down the aisle, an expert has claimed.

    Meghan Markle's latest news: Prince Harry and Duchess "intervene" in politics

  • Harry will NOT return to UK this month

    PRINCE Harry WON’T return to the UK this month for Prince Philip’s special memorial.

    The Duke of Sussex confirmed today he won’t be coming back to Britain for his late grandfather’s thanksgiving service.

    It comes after Harry’s fierce row over security – as he demanded his own protection officers in the UK.

    Prince Philip passed away on April 9 last year.

  • Queen so frail she can’t walk her beloved corgis any more

    THE Queen cannot walk her beloved corgis due to her frailty.

    She has been unable to take them out at Windsor Castle for six months and it is feared she may never again.

    It comes amid growing concern for the 95-year-old’s health after she pulled out of tomorrow’s Commonwealth Day service.

    Palace staff feared how “comfortable” she would be travelling to London from Windsor then spending up to an hour at the event.

    The Queen, who has owned more than 30 corgis in her lifetime, turned to her loyal dogs for solace after the death of husband Prince Philip last April.

    But she has not taken them for a walk since she spent a night in hospital last October.

    Meghan Markle's latest news: Prince Harry and Duchess "intervene" in politics

  • Prince Harry dresses in all-orange & speaks Dutch in Invictus Games vid

    Prince Harry dressed up in all orange to speak in an Invictus Games video – just a day after refusing to attend his grandfather memorial service.

    The petulant royal claimed he would feel “unsafe” after losing his personal security when he left for the US.

    A video posted on social media today shows Harry learning the dutch language and wearing an entirely orange outfit, getting in the spirit for his trip to the Netherlands in a few weeks.

    In a video retweeted by the Invictus Games Foundation, Harry appears on a video call learning Dutch from four people.

    He says: “One more time guys, please, you know I need to get this right, and I really want to get it right as well, so how do I say ‘Good afternoon, you’ve done a great job’ in Dutch?”

    The tweet says: “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, is getting ready for the Netherlands with some Dutch lessons.

    “We look forward to giving him a warm welcome in #TheHague.

    Meghan Markle's latest news: Prince Harry and Duchess "intervene" in politics

  • Royal latest

    • Prince Harry’s best man speech for Prince William reportedly left Kate emotional as she ‘shed a tear’.
    • The Queen got just 15 minutes notice of Harry’s announcement that he was refusing to attend his grandfather memorial service.
    • A royal author claims that Harry is going “out of his way” to avoid damaging his grandmother the Queen in his new book.
    • The Queen has asked Prince Charles to represent her at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey next week.

  • Prince Harry tipped to attend Charles’ coronation

    A royal author has claimed that Prince Harry will “certainly” be a part of his father Prince Charles’ coronation.

    Apparently, Harry will attend alongside his wife Meghan to “re-invigorate” the “royal aspect” of the Sussexes’ brand.

    Pauline Maclaren, co-author of who wrote Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in Consumer Culture claims the attendance will help strengthen the Sussex brand’s royal link, something which she says has become “rather jaded currently”.

  • Prince Harry will ‘regret’ missing out on Phillip’s memorial

    PRINCE Harry will ‘regret’ missing out on Phillip’s memorial service this year, a royal commentator has claimed.

    Harry, 37, confirmed that he won’t be coming back to Britain for his late grandfather’s thanksgiving service this month.

    GB News host Dan Wootton tweeted: “Prince Harry’s silly feud with the Government over security means he won’t return to the UK for his late grandfather’s Service of Thanksgiving later this month.

    “But he managed a jaunt to Texas for a rodeo this week. A disgraceful decision that he will end up regretting.”

    The decision means that the Queen is “unlikely” to meet Lilibet in person.

    Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Central Recorder Online: “I think it’s a great pity, what this means is it regrettable the rift will remain unhealed.”

    Speaking about whether the Queen will ever meet Lilibet, Mr Fitzwilliams added: “It’s increasingly unlikely.

  • Prince Harry has ‘snubbed’ the Queen

    Angela Levin, claimed his choice not to come back to the UK was a “snub” to Her Majesty, 95, as the first anniversary of her husband’s death approaches.

    She said: “He has snubbed the Duke of Edinburgh but really he is snubbing the Queen.

    “He has got this all wrong. If he comes over for a royal event he gets police protection. What they won’t do is, if he goes out with his friends he gets security.

    “He’ll probably use this same excuse to try to get out of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”

  • Prince Harry made an ‘unfortunate remark’ that went down ‘like a lead balloon’ with Meghan Markle’s family.

    Speaking on the 2022 Channel 5 documentary, ‘Harry and Meghan Vs The Monarchy’, royal commentator Jennie Bond said: “Harry was guest editing the Today programme on Radio 4 shortly afterwards and he said he’d had a lot of fun at Christmas.

    “And then he made a rather unfortunate remark, he said: ‘I suppose it’s the family she never had’, meaning Meghan.

    “Well, that went down like a lead balloon with the Markle family, obviously. And it’s a remark they’ve never forgotten.”

  • Sussexes have criticised the UK and world Governments over Covid vaccines

    PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle have criticised the UK and world Governments over Covid vaccines.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed an open letter from The People’s Vaccine.

    The coalition calls for coronavirus vaccines and treatments, as well as tests. “freely available to everyone, everywhere”.

    Harry and Meghan signed the open letter calling along with more than 130 other world leaders, Nobel laureates and scientists. “for urgent action to vaccinate low and middle-income countries and bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic”.

    In a statement, the People’s Vaccine said: “We are proud to welcome Archewell Foundation to the Alliance and appreciate their support, alongside Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. 

    “We will work together to end vaccine inequity and ensure COVID-19 vaccines, treatments + tests are available to everyone.”

    They added Archewell’s support “will go toward the Alliance’s ongoing campaigns and efforts to secure fair vaccine access for low and middle-income countries”.

  • Queen ‘unlikely’Meet Lilibet

    THE Queen is “unlikely”According to a royal expert, Prince Harry made the decision not to attend Philip’s memorial ceremony and Lilibet is now available to meet her.

    Harry, 37 years old, said that he would not be returning to Britain for the thanksgiving service of his grandfather this month.

    It comes after Harry’s fierce row and legal case over security – as he demanded his own protection officers in the UK.

    Prince Philip, the beloved husband of Queen Elizabeth, died on April 9, 1999 at the age 99.

    A thanksgiving ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey on March 29 – and will likely see large numbers of the royal family attending.

    It has been confirmed that Prince Harry, the grandson of the Duke, will not be traveling to California to attend the anniversary event.

    Richard Fitzwilliams spoke out about whether Lilibet would ever meet Queen Elizabeth.

  • Prince Harry gives major hint to Netflix deal

    Following Prince Harry’s surprise appearance at a Texas rodeo last weekend, it has sparked questions over whether he is filming a special for Netflix.

    Prince Harry was dressed in a cowboy cap and spotted at Stockyards Championship Rodeo Event on March 5. The Cowtown Coliseum, Fort Worth, Texas was where the event was being held. He spoke to locals.

    The Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden claimsThe appearance could be part of a Netflix special.

    Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mailplus, Mr Eden said: “I smell a rat.

    “It must be for some TV show for Netflix something like, ‘Harry meets America’ or something cringe-making.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here