It is Brad PittIt’s okay to lean on Jennifer AnistonIn the midst of his custody battle with Angelina Jolie One tabloid claims the Friends Star dated Pitt when they were both in Paris. Let’s check in on the famously-friendly exes.

Jennifer Aniston Seeing Brad Pitt Again?

This week Woman’s Day Reports that Jennifer Aniston looked down upon leaving the show Murder Mystery 2 It could have been because she was in Paris, France. “on-again, off-again ex,”Brad Pitt. Sources say the former spouses met up in the city of love, but things weren’t as lighthearted as Aniston hoped. “Jen and Brad are spending time together there, but she wishes it was under better circumstances,”An insider’s guide to cooking.

“He’s in France to sort out the never-ending issues with his ex [Angelina Jolie], over the country wine chateau they once jointly owned. It’s really wearing Brad down, and he’s leaning hard on Jen. She can’t bear seeing him upset like this… She’s a very kind person who cares deeply about her friends. You can tell Brad’s misery is getting to her, too. He’s lucky to have her.”

Jennifer Aniston ‘Breaks Down’After Reunion with Brad Pitt

We’re skeptical of this story for a couple of reasons. To start, the outlet refers to Brad Pitt as Jennifer Aniston’s “on-again, off-again ex,”that was the first red alert. Based on all available evidence, Aniston and Pitt were together right up until their divorce in 2005, and they haven’t been romantically involved with each other since. This description is completely incorrect.

The report is only speculation, based on Aniston looking slightly solemn in the photo. We have absolutely no way of knowing what she would have been upset about, and that’s if she was even upset in the first place. We doubt Pitt was thinking of Aniston while she was in the city on business. We do not know. Pitt and Aniston still speak, there’s just no evidence to support this story.

The Tabloid On Aniston

Most importantly, however, is Woman’s Day Previous reporting on Jennifer Aniston. Last year, the magazine tried to convince readers Aniston was seeing John Mayer. The magazine claimed that Aniston and Pitt had teamed up to make a movie. The magazine also claimed Pitt flew to Hawaii to celebrate Aniston’s birthday with her. We also discovered a story in the magazine claiming that Aniston was again tying up with John Mayer. Clearly, Woman’s Day isn’t the most reliable source when it comes to Aniston’s love life.

