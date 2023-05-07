McDonald’s stabbing tributes: Ben Moncrieff, a ‘loyal and funny’ man who was stabbed to death at a Bath restaurant

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN PAID TO A “loving, funny” man who died after being stabbed at a McDonald’s.

Ben Moncrieff attacked in a fast food restaurant Restaurants Yesterday morning, I was in Bath’s city centre.

2 Ben Moncrieff, a McDonald’s employee was fatally stabbed. Credit: Instagram

Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three men are in custody after being arrested for murder.

Ben’s family has paid tribute to him on A GoFundMe Page launched to raise money for his family

Alfie Roser wrote, “Ben is a young man who was taken from us without cause. The pain we’re all experiencing is something words can’t describe but I hope you’re happy up there – seeing us all cherish the many memories we all made with you.

Ben was one of my most loved people, and he’s also funny.

He will always be remembered for his smiles and the joy he brought to all who had the good fortune to know him.

“I’m so lucky to have made so many memories with you and I will cherish them everyday you’re not here with me.

Ben, you deserve so much more than this. I’m hoping we can help raise your standard. Spending money is not easy. Give him the send-off and funeral he deserves.

Ben, we will never forget you. “We will never forget Ben.”

The police were called to Southgate Street McDonald’s just before 3am Saturday morning.

A formal identification is required, as well as a post mortem in order to determine the cause. The Death of the ‘Anonymous’ It will take place in the right time.

Avon and Somerset The Police Chief Inspector Ronnie Lungu said: “First and foremost our thoughts go out to the family of the You can also find out more about the man by clicking here. Who has passed away at this difficult time?

“A Then, you can murder someone. investigation is underway and we’d please ask for the benefit of our enquiries, but more importantly the welfare of the man’s family, that people avoid speculating on the possible circumstances while that is ongoing.

“Three people were arrested This morning On suspicion of murder, they are being held in custody.

While such incidents in Bath are uncommon, the public can expect an increase in police patrols and investigations in the near future.

Anybody with any information is welcome to call the 101 number and quote reference 5223105088.