Michael Strahan warns Aaron Rodgers about New York after joining Jets as a Green Bay Packers.

Michael Strahan, NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan warns Aaron Rodgers about his new house.

Green Bay Packers traded Rodgers to New York Jets in a massive deal after 18 years of playing football for the Packers.

3 Strahan was a Good Morning America host and NFL Hall of Famer ABC

3 Rodgers was a NFL MVP four times. Credit: Getty

Strahan, 51 years old, is apparently worried about Rodgers’ handling of the local media.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon I said: “I don’t know if Aaron Rodgers and the media [will fit]. It’s like the media is guilty until they prove themselves innocent.

“They don’t like you — you have to make them like you and I think he comes in already off darkness retreat, so they’re gonna be like, ‘You know, this guy…’

“I think they’re gonna probably try to give him a little bit of benefit of the doubt, but they’re looking.

“So it’s gonna be interesting to see how he handles the media because they can’t be tamed here in New York, they’re tough.”

Rodgers relationship with media in the last few years has been, well, rocky.

Rodgers criticized some coverage about his impending retreat to the darkness on Valentine’s Day while appearing The Pat McAfee Show. You can say thatI have no issue with Ian Rapoport (NFL Network), (ESPN) [Adam] Schefter, I think they’re really good at their jobs.

“When it comes to me, they don’t know s**t. They really don’t.

The most read American Football articles

“They don’t have people in my inner circle who are sources. “I can assure you of that.”

He then appeared again on The Pat McAfee Program in March where he described how Schefter first contacted him to inquire about his career, and he replied that he had no information. Responding with: “Lose my number. It’s a nice try.

Strahan was concerned about Rodgers, but not just in terms of how he would fit into the team.

From the Jets’ perspective, he also appears to be worried about long-term goals. “I don’t know if I’ll have him more than a single year.”

But it’s clear that the team is all-in and believes they have a winning combination.

While the Jets are likely to have a four time MVP quarterback by 2023, it is not known how long Rodgers will stay in New York.

For Rodgers’ 15th-overall pick at this year’s NFL Draft and the fifth-round pick, the Packers got the 13th-overall pick, as well as a second, a third, and sixth round picks this year. A conditional, second-round pick next year was also included.