Man Allegedly Murdered His Wife’s Mistress and Posed It as Car Crash

Unknown Oklahoma man accused of murdering his wife’s mistress and covering it up.

Matthew Rekart, 33, was arrested on charges related to the murder of Shayla Grant, who police say was in a romantic relationship with Rekart’s wife, according to 5 News.

Grant was initially believed to have died from a car crash on April 6, but the car’s data allegedly showed that she wasn’t going fast enough to have been injured as badly as she was, 5 News reported.

According to the 5 News affidavit, “The damages on Grant’s car appeared minor and were not in line with his fatal injuries.”

The investigators found footage of Grant’s dashcam that shows a man who they believe to be Rekart walking next to her car, before the car leaves Rekart’s driveway to go to an empty property. The 40/29 Television reported.

Rekart allegedly used his wife’s phone to lure Grant to his home while his wife was gone, according to 40/29 TV.

According to 40/29, the footage of the dashcam shows the car shaking when it arrives at the empty property. Police believe that there was a fight. Rekart was believed to have walked out of the car and into a shed with the phone, another object.

According to 40/29TV, Grant’s cellphone was found later in the shed.

When Rekart returned to the car without the items, it began to reverse until it collided with a railing, which is why police initially believed Grant’s death was caused by the crash, 5 News reported.

Rekart is charged with first-degree murder – malice premeditated. According to records, he may face life imprisonment or the death penalty if convicted. He entered a not guilty plea during his initial court appearance. His next hearing will be on June 15th.

"My heart hurts for her every second of every day. Shay you are on the way to justice. I love you sweetheart," said Shauna McClure, Grant's mother, in a Facebook post.