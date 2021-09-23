Michael Schumacher Netflix documentary praised for “private insights” by brother Ralf

Ralf Schumacher has praised the recent Netflix documentary released about his brother and former F1 driver Michael.

The documentary “Schumacher” was filmed in two hours with the blessing of the family of the seven time World Champion. It looks back at Michael’s career as well as the subsequent brain injury that he sustained skiing in 2013.

The film features interviews with Michael’s close family members, including Ralf (father Rolf), Corinna, Mick (son Mick), and Gina-Marie.

“There were a lot of years when I wasn’t involved. Of course there would have been a lot more, it was a very long time,” said Michael’s brother speaking to German outlet Sport1.

“But I think it’s done very, very nicely, at least in terms of motorsport and sport.

“There are also many personal insights from the family, particularly the children and their mothers. That was a great idea.”

A six-time F1 race winner himself Ralf has fond memories of his childhood with Michael and how his older brother helped him race:

“We had a good childhood; we spent a lot of time together. We looked forward to the winter when the kart track was closed, and we had more time for ourselves. That was great.

“We had a great time together, especially at such a level and in the most beautiful places in the world. Those were great times.