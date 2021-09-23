Janet Jackson’s Revealing Documentary: Paris Jackson to Appear?

On September 6, Janet Jackson shared the trailer for her upcoming two-part documentary, “JANET,” to Instagram, which is scheduled to premiere in January 2022 on Lifetime and A&E. The candid documentary will explore her life and career as well as highlight some of the most notable headlines. The trailer features a few prominent stars like Paula Abdul, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott and others. Paris Jackson is also expected to appear in the trailer. We’re not sure.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball in Los Angeles, Paris admitted she hasn’t seen the documentary yet, but has watched the trailer like everyone else, as she stated she follows her aunt on Instagram. When questioned whether she will be starring in “JANET,” the singer said she can “neither confirm nor deny” if she will. According to Nicki Swift’s report, Janet is not close to Paris, so it is safe to assume Paris won’t have any relationship with the doctor.