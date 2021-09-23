Why did Jerrika “Peaches” Little from ‘The Chi’ Leave?

In the showtime series, Jerrika was a well-to-do Spelman graduate who hoped to help her boyfriend, Brandon (played by Jason Mitchell), leave his old life behind. Although they had plans to open a restaurant together, things turned sour after the actors got into an altercation offscreen.

It’s been quite a while since Peaches left the show and reruns of The Chi remind us how much we miss her. So, who is Peaches on The Chi? Since her departure, the actress has been quite busy.

While many accused Lena of turning a blind eye to Tiffany’s claims, the series creator explained that the damage had already been done when she discovered what had happened between the two. Not long after Tiffany’s departure, Ayanna also alleged that Jason had behaved inappropriately and confirmed that she would not be returning for Season 3. Following Ayanna’s claims, Jason was fired from the show. But how did Brandon die on The Chi?

In May of 2019, Tiffany accused her onscreen boyfriend of sexual misconduct and harassment and quietly exited the series. Tiffany’s allegations came after Lena brought Ayanna Floyd Davis on board to be the showrunner for Season 2. According to Lena, her decision was made to ensure the safety of The Chi’s female cast members. Sources suggest that Lena changed her mind after Jason was criticized.

Baltimore-born actress Tiffany Boone secured several supporting roles before she joined the cast of Lena Waithe’s Showtime series The Chi and was catapulted into the spotlight. Since then, Tiffany has also starred in Little Fires Everywhere as a young Kerry Washington and she also appears alongside Nicole Kidman in Nine Perfect Strangers.

How did Brandon die on ‘The Chi’? Details on Jason Mitchell’s exit from the series.

According to Lena, Season 2 had already wrapped production when the allegations against Jason surfaced, which is why his character wasn’t written out of the show in the finale. However, Season 3 shows that Brandon was murdered by an unknown assailant in the streets. This is similar to his brother.

Showrunners used Brandon’s death to pay homage to the families of gun violence victims who have been forced to bury their children too soon. Jason has been vocal about his resignation from the show. He says it was due to a disagreement between Ayana and the network.