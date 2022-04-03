Is it possible for animals to transmit COVID-19 from humans? Scientists are trying to find out.

Researchers at the University of Minnesota want to establish a connection between wildlife and the pandemic. They are trying to determine how widespread COVID-19 is among wildlife and if coronavirus may have spread from animals to people.

“We are testing samples from wild animals collected from the northern part of the state, northwest part of the state, for evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes COVID-19,” explained Matthew Aliota, an assistant professor in the department of veterinary and biomedical sciences at the University of Minnesota.

“We just recently began this project looking at COVID in wildlife as a potential reservoir for wildlife human transmission,” said Dr. Seth Moore, the director of biology and environment for the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

“As we are increasingly encroaching upon animal habitat, our interactions with existing wildlife species and those with new species are becoming more frequent.” Aliota said. “These are the scenarios that humans create.

The nasal swab is used to test animals for coronavirus. The test is performed by a team of scientists and wildlife specialists who slog through the snow.

To ensure that the animals and themselves are safe, all members of the team receive regular testing.

Scientists are not sure of the origins of COVID-19, despite many theories about animal-to-human transmission. But studies may shed more light on how the virus works, and how humans can protect wildlife and themselves.