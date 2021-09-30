U.S. Docs Selected for Ji.hlava New Visions Forum

U.S. Docs Selected for Ji.hlava New Visions Forum
By Tom O'Brien
The Ji.hlava Film Festival has launched New Visions Forum and Market, a financing, co-production and networking event. The festival will feature 16 documentary projects by U.S. film makers to over 1000 professionals, who are expected to attend the festival both physically and online.

Its purpose is to link U.S. documentary filmmakers and potential distributors, sales representatives, and co-producers.

The project’s director-producer pairing will present their projects to a jury that includes Godfrey Reggio (Sara Dosa), Fern Silva, Brent Chesanek and Brent Chesanek. The event will take places on Oct. 28-29. A preview of the film will also be presented, along with all of the projects in various stages of production.

The New Visions Forum and Market will be held at Ji.hlava Industry Hub and streamed online to industry accredited holders.

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT
BACKSIDE
Director: Raúl O. Paz-Pastrana
Producers: Gabriella Garcia-Pardo, Patricia Alvarez Astacio
Production Company: Backside Film

CREDIBLE FEAR
Director: Gabrielle Ewing
Producer: Kimberly McFarland
Production Company: Sad Donut Films

DESIRE LINES
Director: Jules Rosska
Producer: Jules Rosska
Production Company: MamSir Productions

HUMBOLDT USA
Director: G. Anthony Svatek
Producer: Elijah Stevens
Production Company: Humboldt USA

REBOUNDS
Director: Fern Silva
Producer: Fern Silva
Production Company: Fern Silva

THE ANARCHIST
Directors: Philip Cartelli, Mariangela Ciccarello
Producer: Philip Cartelli
Production Company: Nusquam

THE PROMETHEUS COMPLEX
Director: Ross Lipman
Producer: Ross Lipman
Production Company: Corpus Fluxus

THE SEA, THE ISLAND AND THE PEOPLE
Director: Chivas DeVinck
Producer: Chivas DeVinck
Production Company: Dialogue Talk

PROJECTS IN PRODUCTION & POSTPRODUCTION
EXODUS STORIES
Directors: Ilse Fernandez
Producer: Ilse Fernandez
Production Company: Viva Vida Productions

IMPOSSIBLE TOWN
Directors: Meg Griffiths, Scott Faris
Producer: Meg Griffiths
Production Company: Universe Creative

IN THE BONES
Directors: Kelly Duane de la Vega, Zandashé Brown
Producer: Jessica Anthony
Production Company: Three Frames

NOMOTOPOWELL
Director: Brent Chesanek
Producer: Brent Chesanek
Production Company: Auxerrine

OCEANIA: ENCOUNTERS AT THE EDGE
Director: Natalie Zimmerman
Producers: Godfrey Reggio, Sara Dosa
Production Company: Social Satisfaction Studio

SOUND MECHANIC
Director: Skizz Cyzyk
Producer: Skizz Cyzyk
Production Company: Beef Platter

SWING AND SWAY
Directors: Fernanda Pessoa, Adriana Barbosa
Producer: Thiago Zanato
Production Company: Not for Sale Productions

WHAT WE LEAVE BEHIND
Director: Iliana Sosa
Producers: Emma D. Miller, Iliana Sosa
Production Company: Borderchild Productions

