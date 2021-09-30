U.S. Docs Selected for Ji.hlava New Visions Forum

The Ji.hlava Film Festival has launched New Visions Forum and Market, a financing, co-production and networking event. The festival will feature 16 documentary projects by U.S. film makers to over 1000 professionals, who are expected to attend the festival both physically and online.

Its purpose is to link U.S. documentary filmmakers and potential distributors, sales representatives, and co-producers.

The project’s director-producer pairing will present their projects to a jury that includes Godfrey Reggio (Sara Dosa), Fern Silva, Brent Chesanek and Brent Chesanek. The event will take places on Oct. 28-29. A preview of the film will also be presented, along with all of the projects in various stages of production.

The New Visions Forum and Market will be held at Ji.hlava Industry Hub and streamed online to industry accredited holders.

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT

BACKSIDE

Director: Raúl O. Paz-Pastrana

Producers: Gabriella Garcia-Pardo, Patricia Alvarez Astacio

Production Company: Backside Film

CREDIBLE FEAR

Director: Gabrielle Ewing

Producer: Kimberly McFarland

Production Company: Sad Donut Films

DESIRE LINES

Director: Jules Rosska

Producer: Jules Rosska

Production Company: MamSir Productions

HUMBOLDT USA

Director: G. Anthony Svatek

Producer: Elijah Stevens

Production Company: Humboldt USA

REBOUNDS

Director: Fern Silva

Producer: Fern Silva

Production Company: Fern Silva

THE ANARCHIST

Directors: Philip Cartelli, Mariangela Ciccarello

Producer: Philip Cartelli

Production Company: Nusquam

THE PROMETHEUS COMPLEX

Director: Ross Lipman

Producer: Ross Lipman

Production Company: Corpus Fluxus

THE SEA, THE ISLAND AND THE PEOPLE

Director: Chivas DeVinck

Producer: Chivas DeVinck

Production Company: Dialogue Talk

PROJECTS IN PRODUCTION & POSTPRODUCTION

EXODUS STORIES

Directors: Ilse Fernandez

Producer: Ilse Fernandez

Production Company: Viva Vida Productions

IMPOSSIBLE TOWN

Directors: Meg Griffiths, Scott Faris

Producer: Meg Griffiths

Production Company: Universe Creative

IN THE BONES

Directors: Kelly Duane de la Vega, Zandashé Brown

Producer: Jessica Anthony

Production Company: Three Frames

NOMOTOPOWELL

Director: Brent Chesanek

Producer: Brent Chesanek

Production Company: Auxerrine

OCEANIA: ENCOUNTERS AT THE EDGE

Director: Natalie Zimmerman

Producers: Godfrey Reggio, Sara Dosa

Production Company: Social Satisfaction Studio

SOUND MECHANIC

Director: Skizz Cyzyk

Producer: Skizz Cyzyk

Production Company: Beef Platter

SWING AND SWAY

Directors: Fernanda Pessoa, Adriana Barbosa

Producer: Thiago Zanato

Production Company: Not for Sale Productions

WHAT WE LEAVE BEHIND

Director: Iliana Sosa

Producers: Emma D. Miller, Iliana Sosa

Production Company: Borderchild Productions