Melania Appears for the First Time Since Donald Trump’s Indictment

Melania Trump, former first lady was seen in public the first time she had been since Donald Trump’s indictment. When the Trumps arrived at Easter Brunch at Mar-a-Lago, they were given a standing ovation. They were seen talking to each other as they sat together at the table. Melania chose not to travel to New York when Trump was indicted. Also, she skipped Trump’s Florida post-indictment gathering.
