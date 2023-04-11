Female gym rats are me. I showed people my leg day muscle and tattoos, making them think that I am a sleeper build.

FEMALE GYM RAT STUNNED PEOPLE with the physique she wore underneath.

They were impressed by her tattoos.

2

Content creator @peach.toot revealed her muscles in a Video More than 260,000 TikTok fans.

After standing in purple headphones and a sweater, she changed into a sports bra with shorts and a workout skirt.

She stretched out to display her tattoos on her abdomen and arms.

She laughed and said, “It was legday plz don’t come at me arms,”

The fitness blogger, despite her revealing to her followers says that she doesn’t want her body to be revealed to the public: She said “They don’t need to know” and added the hashtags #gymrats and #gymtransformation.

Comments were posted by people to express their views: “Sheesh,” wrote one.

Another said, “Sleeper build.”

A third said, “Love the tats.”

She inspired many others with her physique: “Looking great ….. I need to get in shape fr fr,” one said.

Her beauty impressed others so much that she was willing to take a risk.

“I’m risking literally everything,” joked one admirer.

