Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz join David and Victoria Beckham for an Easter Reunion

DAVID and Victoria Beckham joined son Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz for a cheery Easter family reunion to celebrate the couple’s first wedding anniversary.
Rumours of an rift were squashed as the entire family met up over the weekend to take a picture together and celebrate the occasion.
A lavish Florida wedding was held for the son of David, 47, a footie superstar, and Victoria, 48, a former Spice Girl Victoria.
Victoria shared the sweet snap with her 30.8 million Instagram followers, writing: “So special to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary…we love you.”
Victoria, donning fluffy rabbit ears, later shared a sun-soaked snap of the family, saying: “Happy Easter.”
It comes as Brooklyn called himself “the luckiest person on this earth”.
He shared a picture of himself and his wife on Instagram today with the caption: “1 year ago today I married my best friend xx
“Here’s to many more years baby xx I love you so so so much x.”
Nicola, who has said she wants a baby, wrote: “This is so cute!!! I love being your wife.”