Kenan And Kel’s Kel Mitchell Discusses Coolio’s Work On The Show’s Iconic Theme Song Following The Rapper’s Death

Coolio’s death at age 59, which reportedly stemmed from cardiac arrest shocked both the general public and the entertainment world. Ice Cube, Weird Al Yankovic and others offered condolences. One of those moving tributes came form Kenan & Kel’s Kel Mitchell. The majority of 1990s Nickelodeon viewers will always remember this. “Fantastic Voyage” rapper as the artist who crafted the Nickelodeon sitcom’s theme song. If you’re like me, you can likely picture the singer bopping around with Mitchell and Kenan Thompson during the show’s opening credits. Mitchell now discusses the work of the music icon on the beloved theme, shortly after his passing.

The Good BurgerDuring a conversation with icon, the Grammy-winning rapper opened up about his work with him. ET. He explained that his and Coolio’s friendship goes back to the latter’s guest spot during Season 1 of the revered Nickelodeon sketch show All That. In addition, the rapper gave permission for the comedian actor to rap at one his concerts during the ’90s.

Also, when will the two become one? All ThatAlums have a spinoff, the “Gangsta’s Paradise”The obvious choice for the iconic theme song was rapper. Kel Mitchell revealed that many musical guests, including the late rapper, would gel well with the show’s cast and crew:

A lot of the entertainers that would come on All That, ended up hanging out with us, and staying friends with the producers and the writers, which was super awesome, and when we did the spinoff, and him doing the Kenan & Kel theme song, that was awesome.

Coolio was more then a natural match for the Kenan & Kelgig and I for one am grateful that those relationships led the rapper to get it. Of course, while he create the song, things went up a notch once he joined Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson on the set of the theme song’s video, which is the show’s intro. It looks like a large party to anyone who has seen it. Kel Mitchell shared his thoughts about the process of filming and revealed that he felt that same vibe.

I mean, I can remember him telling Big Boy’s Neighborhood over the radio that we were going shooting at Universal CityWalk. I know everybody was there. Los Angeles is my target. It was a huge party. You can see that people are having a great time. It was an incredible moment. People still sing it at clubs and everywhere else.

The comedian was right to say the theme can play in the club or any kind of other dance spot, and that sentiment speaks volumes about Coolio’s ability to maintain his lyricism while performing for a kids’ show. Many people can still remember hearing the A+ song when new episodes of SNICK were released on Saturday nights. It’s a song that many people will listen to for many years. You can see it down below.

Their eponymous sitcom was a success because of the reunited efforts of Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson. Coolio’s contribution to the show will be cherished by many.

The infectious theme song can be heard whenever you rewatch episodes Kenan and KelYou can subscribe to Netflix. You can also watch the classic sitcom after you’ve finished watching it. All ThatTo see the appearance of the late rapper in the first season.