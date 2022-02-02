Meghan McCain Strongly Reacts to Whoopi Goldberg’s Hypothetical Firing from The View

Open mouth, insert foot. Whoopi Goldberg, television personality, was criticized for making controversial claims about the Holocaust. As reported by Page Six, Whoopi claimed on the January 31 episode of ABC’s “The View” that the Holocaust was “not about race”Both were white. As you can see, the backlash was swift. Whoopi then issued an on-air apology. “Yesterday on the show I misspoke,” Goldberg began. “[The Holocaust] is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race. Now, words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people.”

Later in the evening, ABC News President Kim Godwin announced That Whoopi Goldberg was temporarily suspended. “Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments,”Godwin stated to staff that per The Hollywood Reporter. “While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities,”She continued. “These decisions are never easy, but necessary. Just last week I noted that the culture at ABC News is one that is driven, kind, inclusive, respectful, and transparent. Whoopi’s comments do not align with those values.”

