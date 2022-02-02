Meghan McCain Strongly Reacts to Whoopi Goldberg’s Hypothetical Firing from The View

Open mouth, insert foot. Whoopi Goldberg, television personality, was criticized for making controversial claims about the Holocaust. As reported by Page Six, Whoopi claimed on the January 31 episode of ABC’s “The View” that the Holocaust was “not about race”Both were white. As you can see, the backlash was swift. Whoopi then issued an on-air apology. “Yesterday on the show I misspoke,” Goldberg began. “[The Holocaust] is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race. Now, words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people.”
Later in the evening, ABC News President Kim Godwin announced That Whoopi Goldberg was temporarily suspended. “Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments,”Godwin stated to staff that per The Hollywood Reporter. “While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities,”She continued. “These decisions are never easy, but necessary. Just last week I noted that the culture at ABC News is one that is driven, kind, inclusive, respectful, and transparent. Whoopi’s comments do not align with those values.”
Alas, one former “The View”Goldberg’s position at the time of interview is a topic that a co-host disagrees with “The View.”
Meghan McCain believes Whoopi Goldenberg is a ‘untouchable’ person
Conservative columnist Meghan McCain believes Whoopi Goldberg cannot be touched “The View.”
Meghan McCain-style, the political pundit took to her Daily Mail column to express her displeasure with the way in which Goldberg had been disciplined for her controversial on-air comment. “I am not calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be fired, if only because I don’t believe there is any universe where she could possibly do anything that could get her fired — she is the crown jewel of ‘The View’ and a pop culture icon,”She wrote. “But I hope this can be used as a teachable moment to explain to millions of Americans why conflating the Holocaust as something that is specific and limited to ‘white people’ is insane, ahistorical and anti-Semitic.”
You may be aware that McCain and Goldberg have a turbulent history. Case in point: the June 17, 2021 episode of “The View”The two hosts argued back and forth, but the show ended in a deadlock where both of them declared that they didn’t care what the other had to say. YIKES.