The Vitamin You Need to Lose Hair

Many people take at least one supplement every day. Most supplements are safe when taken according to the instructions. However, you should be aware of a few things before you start adding them to daily routine. The FDA does not regulate the supplement industry and it may not always be clear about what ingredients are (via HuffPost). “Supplements, in general, are kind of an unregulated market. A lot of supplements are not FDA approved so we don’t get a lot of research on them,”Michelle Henry, clinical instructor at Weill Cornell Medical College.

This is not to say all supplements are bad. Supplements can be helpful if you have a deficiency in one or more vitamins and minerals. Penn Medicine). “In addition to a healthy diet, there is evidence that some supplements can benefit your overall well-being with little to no risk,”Jeffrey Millstein MD is a Penn Internal Medicine Woodbury Heights doctor. You can talk to your doctor about the best supplements or bring your product for them to inspect. You can talk to them about which supplements you should take.