Nightmare Alley created amazing hair and makeup looks

During a later scene in Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” Rooney Mara’s character Molly jumps in a car with Stan (Bradley Cooper) and takes off a wig that she had been wearing to disguise herself. The filming of that scene was trickier than anyone in the audience could have guessed, since there was a whole lot happening on the Oscar-nominated actress’s head.

“Rooney’s normal 1940s shoulder length-hair was a wig,” Cliona Furey, the film’s hair designer, explained to . “So when Rooney removes the wig in the car, that was a wig on top of a wig.”

It is one of the most difficult tasks for any tresses team. “It’s every hairstylist’s nightmare,”Furey. “But we carefully designed the wigs and we and somehow it worked.”

In fact, these two pieces of hairhandiwork were just two of the more than 100 that were used to make the film among the 10 shortlisted films in the Oscar category for Best Makeup or Hairstyling. Main cast members Bradley Cooper, Richard Jenkins, Mary Steenburgen, Toni Collette and Toni Collette wore wigs of different lengths and colors. There were also dozens of background actors.

Cate Blanchett received a Screen Actors Guild nomination in support of her performance. She also brought in her personal hairstylist. “Guillermo referenced Lauren Bacall for Cate’s hair and her stylist did a fantastic job,”Furey. “The character’s femme fatale classic film star look worked perfectly opposite Molly, played by Rooney, who I kept more pure, vulnerable and real looking.”

Cate Blanchett in “Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight Pictures)

Furey said that her collaboration with del Toro, which is her fifth with the director/producer, is rooted in respect for others and openness to fresh ideas. “I love that Guillermo isn’t rigid,”She said. “He always gives me specific concepts but then lets me take it from there. There’s an artistic flow, so as we evolve creatively, so do the characters. I’m lucky to work with a director who lets me play with that and believes in the magic behind hair, wigs and makeup.”

Makeup, for sure, is a crucial ingredient in all del Toro’s films. On and on “Nightmare Alley,”The department focused on two distinct periods: the first was the eccentric carnival characters seen in the first half, and the second the hyper-specific period details.

“The time periods are key to the story,” makeup designer Jo-Ann MacNeil said. “The carnival took place at the end of the Great Depression, which was important in determining the downtrodden looks of the people that existed in this world. The city scenes take place when America was on the brink of war and again, it affected their appearances.”

Specifically, she described how Stan’s progression from 1930s drifter to 1940s nouveau riche was suggested through his grooming, such as his sleek mustache and new hair.

“Bradley had a personal makeup artist, Jordan Samuel,”She said. “We collaborated to make sure we had a cohesive character that not only fit into this world, but made sense with Stan’s whole arc.”MacNeil was a part of the design “the Geek”Character (see below), what she said “also had to make sense in Stan’s arc.”

In the film’s background, a more complex makeup job was required for the hairy-faced character Dogboy Jojo, a man whose name implies his role in the carnival. Mike Hill played the role of Dogboy Jojo in his first acting part. Hill is a long-time makeup and creature design artist, who was instrumental in sculpting the Amphibian Man in del Toro’s Best Picture winner, “The Shape of Water.”

Mike Hill is the Dogboy Jojo “Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight Pictures)

And in one of the movie’s most makeup-centric and pivotal roles, British actor Paul Anderson (“Peaky Blinders”With virtually no interaction, it leaves a lasting impression “the Geek.”He is a alcoholic prisoner at the carnival and lives on the edge. To see him in horror, patrons must pay only a nickel.

“We needed to show real desperation and despair,” MacNeil said. “So we broke Paul down with soot powders, grime sprays, dirt poofs and skin illustrator palettes. We made small prosthetic transfers for him (to show open wounds and scars) and had custom broken teeth molded. He also wore lenses to make him appear wall-eyed.”

The Geek appears in several scenes during the first three-quarters of “Nightmare Alley”And then he vanishes. Those who have seen the film through to the end will see why the emphasis was on the humanity and integrity of the character.

MacNeil claimed that his scars and teeth, hair, eyes, and teeth were also designed. “create a character who at first you are frightened of — but also someone who you feel some sympathy for through the makeup.”

“Nightmare Alley”It is available now on Hulu and HBO Max.