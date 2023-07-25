Tafari – who was he and what became of him?

On JULY 23 2023 it was announced that Tafari died in Massachusetts near Martha’s Vineyard.

Campbell’s tenure as The White House’s sous-chef during the Obama Administration was well known.

2 Tafari worked for Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as their sous chef Credit: YouTube

What was Tafari Cameron?

Tafari was an employee who worked for President Barack Obama when he held office.

Campbell, originally from Dumfries in Virginia, worked specifically as Obama’s chef de cuisine at The White House.

Michelle Obama’s South Lawn honey, a famous honey source from Michelle Obama, was used by the late celebrity chef to make the White House Honey ale.

Campbell continued as Obama’s personal chef even after he left his office.

What happened to Tafari Cabell?

Tafari Campbell was said to have drowned at Edgartown Great Pond in the vicinity of Obamas’ home.

A male paddleboarder was reported to have entered the water. It appeared that he struggled briefly to stay above the surface before descending and not coming back up.

After the investigation the male has been identified as Campbell.

The Obamas released a press release in which they stated: “Tafari is a loved part of our family.” When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together.

“In the following years, we learned to love him for his warmth, humor, and kindness. He made our lives brighter.

“That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone.”

2 Tafari Campbell was married to Sherise — together they had two boys

Tafari’s Wife: Who is she?

Tafari and Sherise Campbell were married.

Throughout the course of their relationship, Savin and Xavier were born.

Sherise Campbell, Campbell’s widow, posted a picture of her husband on Instagram after his death was confirmed.

The emoji for a broken heart was used to express her “heartbreak”.