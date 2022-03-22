Meghan Markle is no longer patron to Camilla Parker Bowles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be leaving the UK — and royal life — they also left behind their royal patronages. However, the rest of the royals will continue to take up the slack. Camilla Parker Bowles has just taken over Markle’s patronage of The National Theater.

Camilla is named the new Patron of The National Theater

Markle was given the position in 2019, taking over for Queen Elizabeth, who had been the theater’s patron for 45 years. They gave up their patronages in 2020 after the departure of the Duke and Duchess Sussex from the royal family.

Parker Bowles has been appointed royal patron for The National Theater. The Duchess of Cornwall is the perfect choice! She is a long-standing supporter of the arts and has supported literature and theater throughout her life. Parker Bowles, her husband Prince Charles, are regular attendees at the theatre and they regularly visit UK arts organizations.

The National Theater appears to be very happy to welcome the duchess of Cambridge as a patron. Rufus Norris, director of The National Theater, stated, “It is a privilege to welcome The Duchess of Cornwall as the National Theater’s Royal Patron. The Duchess shares our belief that theater enriches our lives in so many ways and that everyone should have access to the arts and creativity no matter where they are in the world.”

“The Duchess has shown great support to our industry throughout the pandemic,”He continued. “And I look forward to working with Her Royal Highness for many years to come. I would also like to express my thanks to The Queen for Her Majesty’s long and unwavering support and service to the National Theater.”

The Duchess’ Experience As A Patron Of The Arts

Parker Bowles has a lot of experience supporting the arts. Don Black, lyricist, received an Olivier Award from the Duchess in October 2020. The Olivier Awards are presented to recognize excellence in theatre. Presenting Parker Bowles took a moment of praiseAll the artists who continued to work during the pandemic, stating, “I should like to thank those of you whose profession is in the theater for your determination and your flexibility. Please remain resilient – we need you and we have missed you.”

The National Theater patronage isn’t the only arts charity Parker Bowles is a patron of. She is also a patron of The Royal Academy of Dance (Royal Society of Literature), Friends of The Royal Academy of Literature and The Royal Society of Literature. Parker Bowles’ experience as an arts patron and her love of the theater make her the perfect choice to take over as royal patron of The National Theater.

