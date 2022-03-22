Nic Cage is doing some awesome things in Hollywood right now; in fact, the only person I’m more excited about getting a second wind in their career is Brendon Friser and the Brenaissance. Nicolas Cage was the source for many of the jokes that followed A number of extremely bad movies are being producedHowever, it seems like both he and his fans are leaning into it now. This is especially true considering that In the upcoming film, he stars as himselfThe Inexplicable Weight of Massive TalentI cannot get enough of the star. Cage has come up with a new version of one his mainstream bombs. The Wicker Man, and the famous “Not the bees!” scene, and it’s so wildly obvious now.
The Wicker ManA number of awards were nominated, including Worst Picture. The award for Worst Remake was also awarded to Cage. Nicolas Cage was nominated as Worst Actor or Worst Couple. He is pictured in his bear suit, which he wears during the film’s burning. That’s hilarious, but apparently the film was supposed to be bad? Or at the very least, it was supposed be funny.
In an interview with Indiewire just before the premiere his meta film The uncontrollable weight of massive talentNicolas Cage said that he was “going on the record”The Wicker Man’s absurdity and humor were 100% intentional. This is exactly what he says:
Frankly, it is beyond my wildest joy to learn that Nic Cage knew what he was doing. The Wicker Man, almost 20 years after the film’s release. If people knew he was in on the joke, I really don’t think it would be the iconically horrible film that it is.
Nic Cage’s ability to make horrible films and laugh at himself has earned him a cult following of fans, which he eggs on even further by playing into their whims. Cage has His own themed marathons were held and he amazed his fans.He recently resigned from the position. Superfan, who posted his phoneCage will be represented by number at the SXSW convention. Ridiculous is just right for the actor.
Nicolas Cage said in the same interview that we could have experienced more absurdity if the producers allowed him to do whatever he wanted. For the bear suit scene, he apparently wanted to sport a mustache on his handlebars. He also gave some props for the equally inspired A24 film. Midsommar, saying:
So basically The Wicker ManIt would have been even more likely Midsommar and actually scary if Nic Cage and director Neil LaBute didn’t see the film as being a big joke, got it. Honestly, I’m okay with living in a world where we can have both Nic Cage’s ridiculous version of a folk horror film, and the genuinely terrifying one that is Midsommar.
Nic Cage has made me a huge fan. He is taking charge of his career, and I love the new ways he’s presenting his vast collection of works. The Inexplicable Weight of Massive TalentReleases to theaters in less than a month, on April 22nd. This is most likely the last of its kind. New release film for 2022This is what I’m most looking forward to, along with many Nic Cage fans. Thankfully, the humor of his most upcoming film is very straightforward and we won’t have to wait over 20 years to know that it is very much on purpose.