Nic Cage is doing some awesome things in Hollywood right now; in fact, the only person I’m more excited about getting a second wind in their career is Brendon Friser and the Brenaissance . Nicolas Cage was the source for many of the jokes that followed A number of extremely bad movies are being produced However, it seems like both he and his fans are leaning into it now. This is especially true considering that In the upcoming film, he stars as himself The Inexplicable Weight of Massive Talent I cannot get enough of the star. Cage has come up with a new version of one his mainstream bombs. The Wicker Man, and the famous “Not the bees!” scene, and it’s so wildly obvious now.

The Wicker ManA number of awards were nominated, including Worst Picture. The award for Worst Remake was also awarded to Cage. Nicolas Cage was nominated as Worst Actor or Worst Couple. He is pictured in his bear suit, which he wears during the film’s burning. That’s hilarious, but apparently the film was supposed to be bad? Or at the very least, it was supposed be funny.

In an interview with Indiewire just before the premiere his meta film The uncontrollable weight of massive talentNicolas Cage said that he was “going on the record”The Wicker Man’s absurdity and humor were 100% intentional. This is exactly what he says:

Even though they didn’t intend to be funny, I can confirm that people enjoyed it. I’m going on record right now: That is not a fact. Neil [LaBute]It was funny, and it was both my friend and mine.

Frankly, it is beyond my wildest joy to learn that Nic Cage knew what he was doing. The Wicker Man, almost 20 years after the film’s release. If people knew he was in on the joke, I really don’t think it would be the iconically horrible film that it is.

Nic Cage’s ability to make horrible films and laugh at himself has earned him a cult following of fans, which he eggs on even further by playing into their whims. Cage has His own themed marathons were held and he amazed his fans. He recently resigned from the position. Superfan, who posted his phone Cage will be represented by number at the SXSW convention. Ridiculous is just right for the actor.

Nicolas Cage said in the same interview that we could have experienced more absurdity if the producers allowed him to do whatever he wanted. For the bear suit scene, he apparently wanted to sport a mustache on his handlebars. He also gave some props for the equally inspired A24 film. Midsommar, saying:

It would have been easier to see how hilarious it was, if [producer]Avi Lerner allowed me to have the handlebar mustache I wanted and was willing to burn in the bear suit. That would’ve been so horrifying, but they didn’t go for that because all the comedy would’ve emerged from this horror. Ari Aster pulled it off in Midsommar. That was terrifying, but they didn’t have the vision that Neil and I had for it.

So basically The Wicker ManIt would have been even more likely Midsommar and actually scary if Nic Cage and director Neil LaBute didn’t see the film as being a big joke, got it. Honestly, I’m okay with living in a world where we can have both Nic Cage’s ridiculous version of a folk horror film, and the genuinely terrifying one that is Midsommar.