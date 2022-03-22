Jeff Hardy reveals more about turning down the invitation to the WWE Hall Of Fame

Jeff Hardy’s debut in AEW was made recently. This somewhat closed the door to all the drama he had previously with the WWE a few month prior. Vince McMahon-led WWE wrestling organization Hardy has been sent home From its tour after the wrestler appeared untidy in the ring, and then left the match halfway through by walking through the audience. According to some reports, Hardy was cleared by the company after he passed a drug screening Following his termination However, efforts were made to welcome him home with the offer of inducting him into the Hall of Fame. Hardy declined, with many of the details involved going unspoken until the high-flying athlete directly talked about the incident on his brother’s podcast.

John Alba, Matt Hardy’s co-host, and Jeff Hardy were delighted to welcome Jeff Hardy onto their podcast Matt Hardy’s Extreme Life To discuss his decision, he spoke out in depth. Alba asked Hardy about his reasoning for turning down the offer from WWE. He explained that the timing was not right and other factors.

It just felt completely wrong, it just didn’t feel like the time at all. It almost made me feel offended. I felt very emotional but almost felt offended. The Hall of Fame will be in April after my 90-day period. [if] I do go to AEW, how’s that going to work? What are y’all trying to hit me with as far as if I sign with AEW when I’m free and me going into the Hall of Fame and how would that even work? I was in tears. My emotions and mind went wild. Although I knew I was an important person to many young misunderstood persons, it felt so wrong. I mean, you dare to?

Jeff Hardy apparently went through a lot of emotions after getting the offer from WWE, which isn’t that surprising to hear, especially since he presumably already went through many of them after being ousted to begin with. Hardy mentioned that he had plans to appear on AEW with his brother Matt. This deal could have been ruined if Hardy had joined the WWE. The timing was also questionable. After numerous reports of Jeff Hardy’s firing and reports of his future with the company, why would the WWE want Jeff Hardy to be inducted into the Hall of Fame?

Not a lot of the situation made sense, which might be why Jeff Hardy’s brother Matt ridiculed the whole firing controversy AEW. The two would soon reunite in the AEW. Even before Hardy accidentally announced it ), and it’s their tag team history that almost definitely comes to mind when most wrestling fans think about either of the siblings, as opposed to wholly for their individual accolades. Hardy didn’t find it all that impressive that Matt, his brother, invited him into the Hall of Fame.

I know that sounds crazy because I guess when people get offered the Hall of Fame, it’s like ‘oh, I’m a Hall of Famer,’ but it’s never really meant that much to me. It’s not time for that, that’s why it was a hard no. It feels especially like Matt and I should join forces as The Hardy Boyz, when the time is right. It was just weird man, I still don’t know how I feel about that overall. It was just so wrong.

Jeff Hardy had completely valid reasons for rejecting the WWE’s Hall of Fame invitation, and it’s hard to imagine he won’t get another offer down the road. There are some notable names missing from the Hall of Fame. But The Hardy Boyz did enough throughout their careers (and continue having more). Amazing matches with former WWE stars Fans will always be proud to call it that. “x-treme”If the WWE declines to extend a second offer, he will snub. It feels like he made the right choice, as he is now back in AEW with his brother to help build their shared legacy.