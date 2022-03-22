Jeff Hardy reveals more about turning down the invitation to the WWE Hall Of Fame

Jeff Hardy’s debut in AEW was made recently. This somewhat closed the door to all the drama he had previously with the WWE a few month prior. Vince McMahon-led WWE wrestling organization Hardy has been sent homeFrom its tour after the wrestler appeared untidy in the ring, and then left the match halfway through by walking through the audience. According to some reports, Hardy was cleared by the company after he passed a drug screening Following his terminationHowever, efforts were made to welcome him home with the offer of inducting him into the Hall of Fame. Hardy declined, with many of the details involved going unspoken until the high-flying athlete directly talked about the incident on his brother’s podcast.
John Alba, Matt Hardy’s co-host, and Jeff Hardy were delighted to welcome Jeff Hardy onto their podcast Matt Hardy’s Extreme LifeTo discuss his decision, he spoke out in depth. Alba asked Hardy about his reasoning for turning down the offer from WWE. He explained that the timing was not right and other factors.
Jeff Hardy apparently went through a lot of emotions after getting the offer from WWE, which isn’t that surprising to hear, especially since he presumably already went through many of them after being ousted to begin with. Hardy mentioned that he had plans to appear on AEW with his brother Matt. This deal could have been ruined if Hardy had joined the WWE. The timing was also questionable. After numerous reports of Jeff Hardy’s firing and reports of his future with the company, why would the WWE want Jeff Hardy to be inducted into the Hall of Fame?
Not a lot of the situation made sense, which might be why Jeff Hardy’s brother Matt ridiculed the whole firing controversyAEW. The two would soon reunite in the AEW.Even before Hardy accidentally announced it), and it’s their tag team history that almost definitely comes to mind when most wrestling fans think about either of the siblings, as opposed to wholly for their individual accolades. Hardy didn’t find it all that impressive that Matt, his brother, invited him into the Hall of Fame.
Jeff Hardy had completely valid reasons for rejecting the WWE’s Hall of Fame invitation, and it’s hard to imagine he won’t get another offer down the road. There are some notable names missing from the Hall of Fame. But The Hardy Boyz did enough throughout their careers (and continue having more). Amazing matches with former WWE starsFans will always be proud to call it that. “x-treme”If the WWE declines to extend a second offer, he will snub. It feels like he made the right choice, as he is now back in AEW with his brother to help build their shared legacy.
Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy are currently featured on AEW programming. AEW DynamiteTBS broadcasts the news every Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET or on TNT RampageFridays at 10:00 pm ET. You can also stream some classic matches of the duo on the WWE Network. Peacock Premium subscription.