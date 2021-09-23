Meghan Markle – ‘Embarrassing’ Duchess MOCKED for making ‘big mistake’ in treating New York trip ‘like a royal tour’

Meghan Markle – ‘Embarrassing’ Duchess MOCKED for making ‘big mistake’ in treating New York trip ‘like a royal tour’
By Brandon Pitt
CEDRIC the Entertainer absolutely humiliated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last night

The 2021 Emmy Awards host, 57, roasted the couple over their bombshell chat with Oprah Winfrey. telling the star-studded Los Angeles ceremony: “As great as The Crown is, it pales in comparison to the real monarchy.”

The comedian continued: “I mean that Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan. That was the real tea right there, wasn’t it?”

“Meghan must put it on that boy because he renounced his throne quicker than Eddie Murphy in Coming to America,” he said.

He went on to make jokes about baby Archie teaching the Royal Family how to dance and mocking Harry and Meghan’s complaints about their time as key members of the Royal Family.

Josh O’Connor and other members of The Crown cast were seen on camera looking sheepish as Cedric joked on the stage

