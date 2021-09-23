Golf sensation Paige Spiranac offers encouragement to Team USA’s feuding Ryder Cup duo

Golf beauty Paige Spiranac has offered Team USA’s Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker a piece of advice ahead of the first tee off.

After a long absence due to Covid-19 the Ryder Cup is back in Whistling Straits (Wisconsin) this weekend.

Spiranac, a former professional-golfer and social media sensation suggested that Stricker pair bitter rivals Brooks Koepka with Bryson DeChambeau.

Spiranac took to social media to state: “Bryson/Brooks would be an unstoppable team. Pair them together. It’s what we all want.”

The American duo of Koepka and DeChambeau are two prolific winners, however, they share one of the games bitterest rivalries.







In 2018, Koepka complained that DeChambeau was driving him ‘nuts’ by taking too long between shots.

After Koepka was featured in ESPN’s Body Issue, DeChambeau retaliated by mocking DeChambeau’s body. Koepka then responded with a tweet showing off his trophies.

He added the caption: “You were right @b_dechambeau, I am two short of a six-pack!”

Their feud continued into 2021, and at the PGA Championships Koepka complained about ‘noisy spikes’ on DeChambeau’s shoes as his rival walked behind him.

He fumed afterwards: “I lost my train of thought, yeah. Hearing that b*******.”

However, after almost two years of publicly feuding, DeChambeau admitted he wants to settle their differences ahead of the Ryder Cup.

His coach, Mike Schy, told The Times: “Whether or not they are both doing it to maximise their global profile, Bryson wants it over.

“Move on. Two large egos is the bottom line.”

However, Schy admitted DeChambeau can seem to be a little selfish: “He loves team play.

“At times, when he’s struggling, it can look a little selfish, but the reality is he is doing his best to contribute.”













The Ryder Cup, like many other sporting events last summer was delayed by one year.

The Americans will hope to regain the European crown in France, which Europe won during the 2018 edition.