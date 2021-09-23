Laurence Fox slammed as he compares unvaccinated Strictly stars to ‘HIV positive dancers’

Actor Laurence Fox has made a bizarre and dangerous comparison between three Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers who have refused the Covid vaccine to “HIV positive dancers”.

Some critics asked that the nameless professional dancers who refused the vaccine be removed from the BBC’s popular series.

Laurence, an ex-Mayor for London, also supports this but has provided inaccurate information.

He posted a tweet which read: “2 professional dancers from @bbcstrictly refuse to have @covid vaccine. Sack them and replace them with jabbed dancers.”

The leader of The Reclaim Party, 43, asked: “Would you apply the same rules to HIV positive dancers?”







His controversial tweet outraged his followers who corrected Laurence on how HIV is passed through bodily fluids and that made it incomparable to COVID-19 which is airborne.

HIV and Sexual Health charity Terrence Higgins Trust explained to Mr Fox how the disease cannot be spread by dancing, the charity shared the facts, writing: “This is not comparable — HIV is not passed on by dancing.

“Nor is it passed on by spitting, sneezing or coughing, kissing or general social contact. Effective treatment can help people live long, healthy lives.”

He also announced yesterday he is returning to acting, saying: “I am so pleased to have been temporarily un-cancelled and asked to don my acting shoes once again to play #HunterBiden







“It is in no way a source of great pleasure to me that filmmakers are fighting back against the woke lecture that is modern drama.”

On yesterday’s Lorraine, Dr Hilary Jones, the programme’s resident medical adviser explained how having three unvaccinated dancers in Strictly could potentially cause some behind-the-scenes danger.

The TV Doctor said: “It’s really odd, it’s a grey area. This is particularly poignant because when you’re dancing cheek-to-cheek, you’re breathing somebody else’s exhaled breath, you’re touching them, you’re sweating together

“It’s close, it’s intimate. It is not sitting at a desk with a monitor between you and someone a meter away. Employers, in this instance the BBC, must minimize the risk, minimize the risk, and conduct safety and health assessments. Are they done? I don’t know.”







He added: “I think it could create a problem if another positive case breaks out, and the crew and the dancers become infected, the show is off and the schedule is down the drain. There are repercussions.”

A Strictly spokesperson had previously said: “We do not comment on speculation of somebody’s Covid vaccination status.

“Strictly Come Dancing production has, and will, continue to follow strict government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show.”