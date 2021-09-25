Meghan arrives at school where 94% get free meals, with the duchess wearing £5.5K designer suit

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry visited a school in Harlem today to visit the children and read from her new book, The Bench.

Harry and Meghan visited Harlem’s PS123 Mahalia Jackson school on Friday, where 94% students qualify for free school meals.

5 Meghan wore a lavishing red suit and cashmere coat Credit: Getty

5 Meghan and Harry both attended the event Credit: Getty

5 The couple were greeted by the teachers and children of the school in the playground Credit: BackGrid

According to data from the NYC Department of Education, an estimated 95 percent of students at the school fall on the economic need index.

They face greater levels of poverty due to their temporary housing, eligibility and Census poverty rates.

A total of 94 percent of students are also eligible for free meals, according to Public School Review. This is compared to 51 percent of students in the state.

After leaving Carlyle Hotel in Manhattan, the couple arrived at the school in late Friday morning in their fleet of gas-guzzling SUVs, accompanied by their security team.

Meghan wore a luxurious £4275 Loro Piana cashmere coat and matching £1229 pants for her visit to the public school which was announced as a way to promote early literacy.

Her shoes are believed to be £486 Manolo Blahnik red suede pointed toe pumps.

She accessorised her look with almost £219,585 worth of jewellery including her £271,000 engagement ring, a £2415 diamond ring from her first engagement with Harry as his fiance, Princess Diana’s £17,800 Cartier tank watch and a gold bracelet.

Harry chose a casual look in beige chinos with a navy long-sleeve polo shirt.

The couple spent their first visit to school talking to children and looking at the colourful murals that the children had created.

Then she read The Bench, her children’s book to a second-grade group at an outdoor event.

A poem Meghan wrote for Harry, their oldest child, inspired the book.

The Bench was published on June 8. It explores the “special bond between fathers and sons” as seen through a mother’s eyes.

The couple also donated two garden boxes with vegetables to the school.

The couple are staying at the lavish hotel, where top-tier rooms cost up to £6440 a night, during what is their first public appearance since they shocked the world by quitting as senior working members of the royal family last January and moving to California from London.

The couple are next expected to appear live from Central Park for a Global Citizen Live event to promote the Covid vaccine on Saturday.

A number of shows are being held in cities around the world will feature artists such as Coldplay, Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran, and Sir Elton John.

5 Meghan was seen embracing the children and spent time chatting with them Credit: AP

5 Harry sat with the kids as Meghan read her book, The Bench to them Credit: AP

