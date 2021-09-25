Megan Fox Poses With Kourtney Kardashian for a New SKIMS Campaign

Megan Fox is the latest celebrity face for SKIMS, Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear line.

Kourtney and Megan Fox were spotted together after they started dating Machine Gun Kelly’s musical friend Travis Barker. They are now starring in the SKIMS campaign.

The shapewear brand by Kardashian’s sister Kim Kardashian West announced the new campaign on Instagram Wednesday with a photo from the shoot that showed celebrities in black, two-piece, cotton sets.

“Cotton has never looked this good,” The caption was as follows:

Fox took to her own Instagram feed to share a pair of photos of her and Kardashian topless.

“Kourt, forever isn’t long enough 🖤 Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot — an immersive experience,” The actress wrote.

She shared another photo of her and the Poosh founder in white cotton sets to her Instagram story.

Recently, Kardashian and Fox made their friendship more public. At the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards earlier in September, they stood on stage together to introduce a performance by rapper Kelly, who dates Fox, and drummer Barker, who is dating Kardashian.

During the appearance, Fox joked that the men would be their “future baby daddies.”

Fox isn’t the first celebrity outside of the Kardashian and Jenner families to star in a SKIMS campaign.

TikToker and Kardashian friend Addison Rae landed her own campaign video that dropped on YouTube in September 2020. Then, in July 2021, the brand tapped supermodel Kate Moss to be the first non-related, famous endorser of its shapewear.

