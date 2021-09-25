Kelly Clarkson officially SINGLE after bitter divorce from Brandon Blackstock & fights over singer’s $45M fortune

KELLY Clarkson is now officially a single woman following her dramatic divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

The Voice coach filed for divorce in June 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences,” before winning primary custody of their two kids.

5 Kelly Clarkson is now legally a single woman Image Credits: The Kelly Clarkson Show

5 This comes more than a year after the hitmaker filed for a divorce from Brandon Blackstock

According to court documents filed in August, the singer has been legally declared single and her maiden name has been reinstated.

It has been a difficult split for both of them, with plenty of obstacles to overcome for the American Idol winner.

The 39-year old must pay $150,000 per monthly in spousal and $45,000 per month for child support.

Brandon will take care of the Montana ranch’s upkeep, which is approximately $81,000 per month.

Kelly had hoped her prenup would be enforced when she had earned $45 million through album sales, TV work and other deals.

According to reports, Kelly learned some of the news while filming The Voice in August 2021.

Upon hearing the news, Kelly “let out a scream” which then led to a full-on celebration, a source told TMZ at the time.

Kelly had previously been named primary caregiver for the two children of the ex-couple: River Rose, six-year-old, and Remington Alexander, four.

Brandon, 44 has two children from a previous relationship, Savannah and Seth.

BACK TO DATING

Now that she is single, the TV star is said to be ready to hit the dating scene again.

A source told Us Weekly last month: She hasn’t been dating and has been waiting until she is legally divorced, which will be in the next two weeks.

“She wants a younger, up-and-coming country singer [who] understands the business.”

During a recent interview with stand-up comic Kevin Hart, the performer revealed that she had “no example” of a good relationship growing up as her father was absent from her life.

She said she “didn’t grow up” with her dad and “didn’t know him at all,” something that she said, “a lot” of people go through.

5 The exes have gone through a nasty divorce, which now has Kelly paying Brandon over $100K a month on spousal support Image Credits: Getty

5 The former pair share two kids, who Kelly has primary custody over Image Credits: Refer to Caption

5 The American Idol alum is said to be back on the dating scene Image Credits: Getty Images – Getty

Kelly Clarkson attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards Brandon Blackstock in 2020