After being rescued from a cruel owner, an obese cat that was dubbed ‘the biggest anyone had ever seen’ now weighs as much as a 5-year-old after it has been saved.

The owner of a horribly obese cat was cruel and the animal weighed as much as an average five-year old child. Rescuers claim he is “the largest anyone has seen”.

Patches tipped the scales at 40,3lbs. This is just five pounds under the record for the heaviest feline in the history of the planet.

5 The photos of this obese feline have gone viral online Photo Desk: Clear Credit: Unknown

5 Patches gained weight, but now he is on a healthy diet Photo Desk: Clear Credit: Unknown

The cat is believed to have gained weight after Virginia, US fed it unhealthy and unhealthful food.

A local animal shelter took him in and put him on an extremely low-calorie diet.

Patches has found new friends after his pictures went viral.

Meet Patches, all 40.3, POUNDS! He’s been regulated to a very special diet, is on an exercise plan and is very sweet. He’s neutered, tested, chipped and ready to go today!

Other photos show the feline being carried in a crate by two people.

As seen in the comments left on the shelter’s Facebook page, this “sweet” child has green-blue eyes and is sure to be loved by his new family.

One woman commented: “Patches is a cat that would be good for some record as a domesticated pet!”

Patches is only six pounds less than the world’s fattest cat ever recorded – Himmy, a cat from Australia who weighed 46.8lbs in 1986.

One cat owner begged people not to feed her moggie Iris after she ballooned twice as large.

The British blue shorthair is on a strict low-fat, calorie- controlled diet to try to reduce her weight from 16.5lb.

Sheena, the owner who is desperate for food, says that she has to be getting it from another source.

Sheena said: “Iris is huge. When we were in lockdown during the previous week, I realized she had been fed by someone else because even though she was barely eating anything herself but was still gaining weight.

“She’s getting bigger and bigger. Her diet is not going very well. She’s been in denial about being on a diet for some time and continues to beg for treats.

“It’s becoming a problem as only her head fits in the cat flap. So she can only use it to play peek-a-boo and can’t fit the rest of her in it.

“Iris has now resorted to tapping on the door to come and go.”

In a note to neighbours in Exmouth, Devon, Sheena wrote: “If you see this very loved fur friend pretending she has been neglected and has an empty tummy, stop feeding her.

“As you can see, she really doesn’t care but we’d love to have her with us for as long as possible.”

5 This adorable kitten was carried out by two people Credit: Facebook/Richmond Animal Care and Control

5 It’s a huge cat! Patches spans 10.5 inches. Credit: Facebook/Richmond Animal Care and Control