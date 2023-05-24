Megan is Missing – Where to watch it uncut in streaming? This film has been banned in NZ.

Megan Is Missing is available on Netflix. HITC explains.

Some films can be so unsettling and powerful that even a decade later they still cause controversy. Megan Is missing is one of the most popular titles in what’s been called extreme cinema.

Michael Goi directed the horror found footage film in 2011. It was released in 2011, and gained notoriety with fans, though it wasn’t a mainstream release. It has, however, recently attracted more attention than ever before thanks to the popularity of TikTok.

The film, banned in New Zealand due to its cautionary story and graphic content, has gone viral. It’s encouraging audiences to finally check it out, but where can I watch Megan Is Missing on streaming uncut, and is it on Netflix?

Megan is Missing can be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play Movies.

On Amazon Video it costs $3.99 to rent whereas it’s $7.99 to purchase. Netflix doesn’t have this movie. The above are the easiest and most affordable options.

If you’re living in the UK, on the other hand, you’ll notice that the only way to find the film is on a Region-1 US DVD that can be purchased on Amazon for £19.49; it’s also on Blu-ray for £24.37.

The story revolves around Megan Stewart (the protagonist) and Amy Herman (the antagonist), two friends aged 14 who went missing in January 2007. The film is based on a compilation of video chats, documents and web-chats that help us piece together the lives they lived before and after disappearance.

Megan Missing is a documentary or a fake?

The style of No, Megan is Missing is a mix between documentary and found footage. However, the film is entirely fictional; it’s a scripted work performed by paid actors.

Megan Is missing is a re-creation of a real story. It’s a harrowing one.

You can be reassured that all the images and scenarios on the screen are staged.

‘I knew it was going to be controversial’

Megan Is Missing is a more recent director. The following are some of the questions and answers that you may find helpful. by Entertainment Weekly and explained that “When we made the movie, I knew that it was going to be controversial. So I wasn’t surprised by the reaction, really.”

Also, he commented on why the movie did not receive a rating.

“It’s unrated,” he explained. “I forget if it was actually ever officially submitted when Anchor Bay/Starz picked it up. My vague recollection is that it was submitted, but then the submission was sent back with a note saying, ‘Let’s pretend that you’ve never sent us this movie.’ [Laughs].

“But we always knew that it was going to be an unrated film.”

