Enhypen’s Chaconne song meaning and lyrics in English.

Enhypen has dropped their 2023 comeback album Dark Blood and fans can’t stop talking about the B-side track Chaconne. The meaning and lyrics to the popular song by Enhypen, Chaconne are explored in this article.

Enhypen’s latest K-pop album Dark Blood consists of six tracks in total including Fate, Bite Me, Sacrifice (Eat Me Up), Chaconne, Bills, and Karma. The song Chaconne is special because the creator of Hybe Labels and BigHit Music Hitman Bang, (Bang Si Hyuk), has contributed to the composition.

Enhypen’s Chaconne meaning

Enhypen’s Chaconne song‘s meaning is interconnected with the song’s structure and the wordplay. Chaconne originally refers to a stately dance performed popular in the 18th century which later became a ballroom dance performed in Europe in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Here, Enhypen invites listeners to an alluring dance ‘Chaconne’ letting go of worldly worries and drowning in the moment. Even if the moment is ‘cursed,’ the dance must go on in the ‘dark world.’

Chaconne’s English Lyrics

From the addictive tune to Chaconne’s genius lyricism, Engenes (as Enhypen fans are called) are in love with Chaconne’s English lyrics.

The song starts with Enhypen painting a picture of a castle, singing “sensually-intimate scent despite withering/ Kiss the dead flowers/ My kiss with a nice scent.”

The honest confession of a dark mind reflects on lyrics like, “Brighter than the sun/ That’s just me/ Monster, even if you call me/ I don’t even care.”

Befitting with Enhypen’s Dark Blood vampire concept, the song says, “Dance for me forever/ Look at me in the broken mirror/ And tune it with the feet/ This beautiful moment I don’t stop/ Woah, again, chaconne now.”

Chaconne is sending ‘butterflies in the stomach’ to Enhypen fans

Enhypen fans seem impressed with the group’s B-side songs and especially Chaconne as they are theorizing the song’s continuation with their older discography.

An enthusiastic fan posted on Twitter: “Reading through Chaconne’s lyrics, it’s like the continuation of FEVER or Blockbuster for me. It’s about high ambition for their dreams that haven’t been fulfilled yet and the passion for the things that they love (for example being on stage and performing).

One person wrote that the song made them feel like a gush:

A third emo tweet read: “Chaconne lyrics actually got me crying like it’s so sad so emotional.”

