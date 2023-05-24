J Hud’s bag from ‘you Fake Like This Birkin’ is found at a thrift store by a TikTok User

A TikTok user has gone viral after finding a ‘you fake like this Birkin’ bag gifted to Jennifer Hudson at a thrift store.

She was shopping at Goodwill this week when she spotted the $550 handbag, which isn’t actually a real Hermes Birkin.

It’s by a fashion designer called Sonique Saturday who gets fake copies of designer bags and paints huge slogans on the front.

She appears to have gifted one of her handbags to the American singer, who clearly wasn’t very keen on it…

J Hud’s ‘you fake like this Birkin’ bag found

“I’m thrifting and I saw this purse here right… and look what I found in the back of the purse,” the TikTok user called Crystelle said.

She then opened up a zipper on the back and revealed a note alongside the designer Sonique Saturday’s business card.

The letter, written in handwriting and addressed to J Hud explains how the designer has given the free bag to Spotlight’s singer.

“Ms Jennifer Hudson, what an honor to gift you one of my handbags,” it says. “You’ve inspired me just as much as any other black girl.”

“For that I wanted to personally say thank you. I hope you enjoy wearing this as much as i enjoy making it just for you,” the note continues.

‘That’s wild’ says TikTok

Fans are responding in comments to the video, which has been viewed almost half a million times.

One person wrote: “At least she donated instead of tossing it.”

“She cold for donating with the card,” said another.

A third person added: “That’s insane.”

“That’s super wild,” someone else wrote.

Some applauded the singer’s generosity, while others expressed their sadness and pain if it were they who designed the dress.

However, A-list celebrities like Hudson are gifted hundreds of free items every month, so it’s not uncommon for things to be donated.

More about Sonique Saturday

Sonique Saturday started her The brand new way to buy in 2014 and her most recognized phrase is “You Fake Like This Birkin”. It was a bag that went viral on social media a few year ago.

The designer has “credited her fun, yet meaningful phrases to her real-life experiences,” her website says. “She understands the power of her words.”

She hit headlines when the bag was seen on the arm of model and actress Amber Rose, and she’s since styled Jeremy Tyler, F. Gary Gray and Renee Bhagwandeen.