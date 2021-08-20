Meet The Instagram Viral Granny – Ross Smith & Granny

Want a good laugh? Tune into any of the videos of Ross Smith and his grandma, Pauline “Granny” Kana. For the last few years, Ross Smith, along with his grandma, is ruling the online entertainment scene, sharing hilarious videos.

The journey started back in 2013 when Ross Smith was still studying at the University of Dayton. Once he was enjoying basketball with his beloved Granny and she did something hilarious. Smith recorded it and found it worth sharing on the Internet. He simply shared the short video on the Vine video app and it went viral within a blink.

Ross Smith & Grandma’s Online Career

Ross found the video entertaining, and he casually shared it on the app. However, within hours, the video went viral, and it garnered incredible praise and gathered thousands of views. Seeing the potential of the Internet, Ross kept on recording some super funny activities of his grandma and regularly posted them.

Regularly uploading hilarious content on the Internet, Ross, and his grandma got insane attention from the audience and they became a social sensation with tons of followers and well-wishers.

On TikTok, one of the most popular video-sharing platforms, Ross and Grandma have over 12 million followers and the number is increasing day by day. As per reports, their online career has given them both fame and money.

Ross Smith & His Grandma’s Internet Strategy Revealed!!

With the increase in popularity, Ross Smith has tried his hands on different businesses. In the last few years, Ross has grabbed the title “Mark Cuban of the Internet World” as now also offers his platform to several businesses squeezing out a pinch of profit from them.

Ross’s strategies have produced fruitful results in terms of wealth and popularity. However, his granny being a poor native from World War II, cares less about money. She also refused to shift from her small house in Youngstown, Ohio and she does not even demand money.

Ross Smith & Granny Enjoys Each Other’s Company

Ross revealed in an interview that he loves to be with his Grandma. He also claimed that for the first few years, his grandma did not even know what the Internet was. However, gradually when she realized things, she said although it’s pretty weird to be recognized by such a vast audience, she loves making short videos entertaining their followers.