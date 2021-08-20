Woman Marries Man Convicted Of Murdering Her Brother 30 Years Ago

To forgive a person who is convicted for the murder of your beloved is something, but to marry that very person scales beyond every level of human conscience. This incident actually took place in Cleveland where a woman was seen walking down the aisle with convict who was accused and is standing on trail for the murder of her own brother.

On August 7, 2021, Crystal Straus strode along the aisle to join hands in holy matrimony with John Tiedjen, the convict found guilty of murder her brother, Brian McGary. Accused of being the murderer in 1989, Tiedjen served 30 years in prison before given a chance to prove his innocence once again in court.

The case was being led by lawyer Kimberly Kendall Corral who helped navigate through the events that occurred. Back when Tiedjen confessed to the murder of Crystal’s brother, the case was closed by stating that his fingerprints were found on the murder weapon. Brian McGary was found dead in his apartment with a bullet shot to his head and multiple stab wounds.

In the recent case run by Kimberly, Tiedjen insisted in the following words, “I had no powder burns, no gunshot residue, no blood, no cus, no scrapes, nothing on my person or me or my clothing.” He later revealed that he was forced to confess to the murder.

Currently being led out on bond and house arrest, he was scheduled a re-trial on August 31. But without wasting the little time he has on his clock, John Tiedjen decided to make sure that he didn’t leave out any loose ends. Hopeful, John made arrangements for his wedding to take place after he and Crystal had gotten close over the period of years.

The story behind their marriage was when the case slowly started to reveal Tiedjen’s innocence and Crystal approached him with a formal apology. Since they both have known each other for a long time way before the murder, the two got closer as things toned down.

Wearing a pretty pink dress, Crystal Straus said “I do” in the presence of the lawyer making it the most controversial wedding in recent times. Though it sounds unconventional, all is well as the marriage went on with a beeping ankle bracelet on.