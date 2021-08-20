Walmart Employee Shows Off Their Security To Prevent Customers Steal During Self-Checkout

A man claiming to be a Walmart employee revealed how the authorities detect any malfunction at the self-checkout machines. Their efficient technology-based systems allegedly record the shopper’s activities at the self-checkout cashier.

The video has gone viral and the customers, out of their curiosity, have provided millions of views on his TikTok video. The anonymous TikToker shared a video under the username @walmartguy69, revealing the basic framework of how the authority traces any evil activities of the customers during checkout. He clearly explained to the system how the stores track the activities of the shoppers and catch them red-handed if they are trying to steal anything during checkout.

Walmart Security System Revealed!!

The anonyms TikToker, gave a clear-cut picture of technological equipment owned by the company that helps all retail chains to track each and every product. The device from Zebra Technologies was spotted with the label on it saying “POV: We know when you are actually stealing.” The company supplies this device to tons of agencies in the USA, including Walmart.

The assigned members of the stores are connected with the handheld device to the self-checkout systems. It clearly highlights which products are in use and which are open. The equipment presents a detailed report of what has been scanned in the system and the number of items. This makes the complete process much more convenient for the authorities to trace the products sold and quickly get their hands on the customer trying to steal any item.

The worker also added more updates about the system and quoted that the scanner displays removed products and passes an alert for required help when the customers click it on the machine.

Flawed System

Some anonymous person shared his experience that he unknowingly stole some items from a Walmart store without being caught. He revealed the matter and quoted, “I walked out of the store with a big bag of dog food as I forgot to pay for it.” Therefore, he pointed out the flaws of Walmart’s anti-theft mechanism.