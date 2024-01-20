Meet the All-Star Football Players in the Lays Super Bowl Commercial – Revealed!

“Taste the Victory with Frito-Lay!” Meet the Football Players in the Lay’s Super Bowl Commercial

The three Super Bowl winners in this eagerly anticipated “Taste the Victory with Frito-Lay!” ad may seem instantly recognizable even to non-football enthusiasts, thanks to their extensive work in the world of advertising.

Marshawn Lynch: From the Football Field to the Big Screen

Marshawn Lynch, a familiar face in the world of Frito-Lay commercials, has been featured in the annual 2020 to 2022 ad campaigns, which ingeniously parodied the classic “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” poem with a football twist. In fact, the 2020 edition even showcased a collaboration with Rob Gronkowski. Lynch’s talents aren’t confined to the football field, as he has also made a name for himself as a film and TV actor. Viewers may recognize him from his appearances in popular shows like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Westworld.” Moreover, Lynch is set to play a pivotal role in “Bottoms,” a comedy movie set to premiere in 2023.

Rob Gronkowski: A Dynamic Force on and off the Field

The upcoming 2024 Super Bowl advertisement marks Gronkowski’s second foray into the world of Frito-Lay commercials, following his successful collaboration with Lynch. Beyond his involvement with Frito-Lay, Gronkowski has lent his star power to compelling campaigns for Subway, USAA, and Tide. Moreover, he was prominently featured in a memorable FanDuel advertisement, which is widely regarded as one of the standout commercials of Super Bowl 2023.

Troy Polamalu: A Head & Shoulders Icon

Troy Polamalu’s advertising legacy is nearly synonymous with Head & Shoulders spots that prominently showcase his remarkable hair. As a Super Bowl champion, Polamalu’s on-field exploits have been wonderfully complemented by his memorable presence in a multitude of engaging and entertaining advertisements.

