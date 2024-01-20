Ancient Roman Slave Resurrected: 1,700 Year-Old Facial Reconstruction Experiment

Lost Face: Ancient Roman Slave Reconstructed in Digital Portrait

Archaeologists found the ancient remains of a man with a nail through his foot in Cambridgeshire, England, back in 2017. After studying the man’s skeleton, it was determined that he was a Roman slave who was crucified between the third or fourth century A.D., or approximately 1,700 to 1,800 years ago. Today, through the use of digital reconstruction technology, we are able to see a digital representation of the man’s face.

**The Skull Analysis and Reconstruction**

Forensic artist Joe Mullins played a pivotal role in the digital reconstruction of the ancient Roman slave’s face. Using CT scans to analyze the man’s skull, Mullins was able to create the framework for his face. The process was likened to putting together an ancient jigsaw puzzle, first generating the man’s bone structure, followed by “sculpting his facial muscles” using biomarkers.

**The Color of Skin and Eyes**

In addition to the reconstruction of facial features, DNA data was utilized to determine the color of the man’s skin and eyes. Joe Mullins highlighted the surprising nature of his work, emphasizing the fact that the man, despite having lived over 1,000 years ago and endured a horrible fate, was just an ordinary man. The unveiling of the digital reconstruction was part of a BBC Four Program that delved into details of the man’s life.

**Unveiling the Man’s Face and Its Impact**

Osteoarchaeologist Corinne Duhig, another individual involved in the project, expressed the sentiment of giving respect to the man through the unveiling of his face, especially considering the particularly awful end he met. The man, who died between the ages of 25 and 35, showed evidence in his skeletal remains that suggested he was chained to a wall for an extended period. Buried with his skeleton were several nails and a wooden board that may have been used in the formation of a cross for his crucifixion.

**The Unique Example of Roman-Era Crucifixion**

According to the University of Cambridge, the man represented one of the best-preserved examples of a Roman-era crucifixion, with good preservation and the nail being left in the bone allowing for a rare examination. His remains were discovered in a cemetery along with more than 40 other individuals.