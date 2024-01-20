Find Out Why Kim Kardashian Defends Her Tanning Bed Usage – The Inside Scoop!

Kim Kardashian’s Candid Confession about Living with Psoriasis: A Journey of Acceptance and Strength

Kim Kardashian has been open about her struggles with psoriasis over the years. In a 2019 essay on her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s website Poosh, she shared a candid account of her experience.

Living in Pain: Kim’s Psoriasis Journey

Kim recounted a night when she woke up unable to pick up her phone, attributing it to sleeping on her hands weirdly. The next morning, the pain persisted, and she found herself unable to even pick up a toothbrush. Following a doctor’s diagnosis of psoriatic arthritis, Kim learned to accept her condition.

Finding Acceptance and Inspiring Others

Despite the pain and fear that comes with her autoimmune condition, Kim expressed relief in having a diagnosis. She hopes that by sharing her story, she can provide inspiration and confidence to others battling autoimmune diseases. She emphasizes that there is light at the end of the tunnel, offering hope to those facing similar struggles.