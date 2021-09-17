Medieval music festival returns to castle after pandemic break

Medieval music festival returns to castle after pandemic break
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Medieval music festival returns to castle after pandemic break

A corner of the Yorkshire Dales has been taken over by musicians revelling in the sounds of more than 400 years ago.

Medieval Music in the Dales is taking place this weekend in and around Castle Bolton – the 14th century monument in Wensleydale where Mary Queen of the Scots was once held prisoner.

It is billed as the only festival of medieval music in the UK.

Members of medieval group Maranella in the grounds of Castle Bolton (Danny Lawson/PA)(PA Wire)

Started in 2016, Medieval Music in the Dales was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic and organisers also decided to postpone the dance element of the festival until 2023.

But they said this weekend will feature a “a varied and wonderful music programme focusing on Italian music and dance music”.

The festival also operates to “promote research into and performance of medieval music, and to support musicians active in medieval music-making”, the organisers said, and enthusiasts can also join in online.

It features concerts, workshops, a medieval tavern and an exhibition of medieval instruments.

Latest News

Previous articleDerby boss Wayne Rooney quizzed over future with points deduction looming
Next articleWhat We Know About The Relationship Between Otis & Ruby In Sex Education

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder