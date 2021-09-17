What We Know About The Relationship Between Otis & Ruby In Sex Education

What We Know About The Relationship Between Otis & Ruby In Sex Education
By Amy Comfi
Ruby is one of the untouchable cool kids at Moordale High. Otis becomes closer to Ruby when she invites her schoolmates to Otis’s party at the end of Season 2.

Actually, they both woke up in bed the next morning. Ruby later confirms to Otis they had sex.

Otis is unable to remember much because he drank too much alcohol. Ruby assures Otis that he was fine in bed. Otis may not be the best partner Ruby ever had, but he isn’t the worst. It’s the little wins that count.

Ruby and Otis try to get Ruby a morning-after pill to keep them safe. Ruby then opens up about her father who has multiple sclerosis and they really bond.

