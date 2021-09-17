Derby boss Wayne Rooney quizzed over future with points deduction looming

Defiant Wayne Rooney says he won’t walk out on Derby come what may.

Rooney insists that he isn’t going anywhere.

Rooney said: The Rams are nearing an agreement sanction for financial fair play rules violations and will likely be docked nine points, with three more suspended.

Rooney said: “I’m a fighter. I’m not going to walk away. It’s not an ideal situation but it’s where I am at and I see it as a personal challenge. I’m committed to this club. If we get nine points then that’s the penalty we have to take.

“I’m still confident that we will stay in this division. I am a confident person. If they deduct us nine points, there is nothing I can do.”









The former England and Manchester United star, added: “I have a lot of faith in the players. If it’s beyond nine points then it does become more difficult but my commitment is to this football club.

“he easiest thing for me to do would be to walk away. I’m not going to do that. It’s a challenge and I love football.”

The 35-year-old said that he could have followed other top players by going into the media but had deliberately avoided that route.

“I’ve always wanted to stay in the game. It would have been much easier to get into television and just enjoy my life more. But I love working with players. This is the challenge.









The Rams have a home game with Stoke, still seeking their first home win of the season.

Rooney said that the role of supporters is important and added that he’d like more to tell them that Mel Morris, the club owner, was responsible.

He added: “The fans are so important. I would like to give them some news about what’s going on, but I don’t know, so I can’t.

“I’d like to give them some sort of explanation, but unfortunately I can’t give them those answers. There’s only one person who can do that and that’s Mel.”

Derby currently have seven points, so the nine point deduction widely speculated on, would mean they would go straight to the bottom with a minus points tally.