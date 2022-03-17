Mayim Bialik celebrated Will Smith’s Reunion with Will Smith Decades After Blossom and Fresh Prince Ended. And there are Pics

‘90s nostalgia appears to be pretty big at the moment, between reignited fashion trends and TV and film reboots. It’It’s easy to understand why people are obsessed with this decade, especially considering that they produced many true icons of pop culture. NBC’s Blossom The New Prince of Bel-Air are among the cornerstones of the era, as are the shows’ respective leads, Mayim Bialik and Will Smith. Some probably still remember the moment the two stars memorably crossed paths on Bialik’s series, which proved to be a cool moment that viewers loved at the time. Bialik shared photos of the reunion, which many will remember.

Part-time Jeopardy!Host met up with the King Richard star again during the Critics’ Choice Awards this past weekend (where Will Smith won another award ). The Big Bang TheoryThe alum managed to snap a sweet photo of Smith and then posted it on Instagram along with many other photos. To commemorate the reunion, she also added a sweet message.

The pilot episode BlossomIt was first released in July 1990. The New Prince of Bel-AirThe teen comedy, which premiered that autumn, aired simultaneously on the same evening as The “iconic”Black sitcom It was for a brief time. To cross-promote, the network had the “Parents Just Don’t Understand”Actor guest stars on the coming of age comedy. He is known for his rap style. The episode is titled “I’m with the Band,”Blossom Russo was much more than Excited to meet musical talent . And based on Mayim Bialik’s description of her recent reunion on Twitter with him, her real-life reaction to seeing him today wasn’t far off from her character’s:

It happened last night. I ran up to him backstage, thinking they were going to call security. He remembered me, so we hugged and laughed. I also told him how inspiring his career was for me and many others.

Most of us would likely have the same reaction to Will Smith if we saw him in a crowd. Honestly, it’s so lovely that the two were able to meet up again after so many years and share a moment like this. Later, Mayim Bialik wrote about the meeting in a post. She also shared about another celebrity encounter she had that night.

The Blossom Fresh Prince stars aren’t the only ‘90s icons who’We haven’t seen each other in a while. Candace Cameron Bure The cast of Full House Forever reunited ‘90s Con this past weekend, and the actress captured the fun through some sweet pics . While there, she and her castmates reunited with their fellow ABC TGIF alums, the cast of Family Matters. Cameron Bure even ran into fellow teen idols like Sabrina the Teenage Witch’Melissa Joan Hart and also Party of Five alum Lacey Chabert.

Mayim Bialik joined forces with her co-stars From her classic NBC series, during the most recent season of her current TV show Call me Kat. Will Smith also gathered his TV family in 2020. Reunion filled with throwback stories There is a lot of love. I don’t know about all of you, but I’m so down for more of these nostalgic run-ins, especially if they result in sweet moments like Bialik and Smith’s.