A Royal Photographer Claims that Princess Diana had Terrible Hair

British photographer claimed that he accidentally called the Queen “girl”A shoot in 2014.

David Bailey, who has photographed a variety of celebrities and models, stated that they had “a laugh.”

Bailey also captured portraits of Princess Diana in 1988. He said that he had taken them. “terrible hair”At the time.

According to a British photographer, Princess Diana was born in 1981. “terrible hair”In the 1980s, he recounted the moment he accidentally called the Queen “girl”InterviewPublished by The Telegraph on Monday.

David Bailey, whose portfolio of photography includes shots of Kate Moss and Jack Nicholson and David Bowie, is behind the previously unseen black-and-white photograph of Diana. It was taken in 1988, when she was 27, and was released earlier this month.

The photo was taken by Amanda Matta is a royal watcherTwitter was reminiscent to the princess’s tweet “Shy Di”This is the era. On display at her former Kensington PalaceAccording to Historic Royal Palaces, the home is at home.





Photographed by David Bailey, Princess Diana 1988



Historic Royal Palaces/David Bailey







But Bailey, 84, did not mince words when it came to Diana’s 1980s heavily hair-sprayed look — he told the publication’s reporter Lucy Davies that the Princess of Wales had “terrible hair”When he shot her, he compared it as being as “solid as a plastic dummy.”

Bailey had a more positive assessment of Diana’s personality. He recalls a time during the shoot when an assistant accidentally dropped a lamp on Diana’s head.

“I thought, oh F—!”He said that it was the moment it took place, according The Telegraph. But he also added that Diana replied: “Don’t think about it; it was a terrible accident.”

“I told her she had been very magnanimous,”He told the publication. “That’s right, because she asked me what magnanimous meant.”

Bailey claimed that he called Queen Elizabeth II during a 2014 photo shoot. “girl”While trying to relax her on camera.





Bailey’s portrait of the Queen in 2014.



Foc Kan/WireImage







Davies told him he started by asking her if she was jokingly pregnant. “jewels”The clothes she wore were authentic, which earned her a smile from the monarch. She then said: “I bet that cost a few bob, girl,”This is British slang for money.

“It just came out,”Bailey stated. “I call everyone ‘girl.'”

“But she was girlish. Made a real effort. We had a laugh,” he added, and complimented the Queen on her “beautiful skin.”

Insider reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment but they did not respond immediately.