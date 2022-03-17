Blake Shelton Allegedly Furious At ‘The Voice,’ For Not Adding Gwen Stefani As Coach. Show Gossip Says

Is it? Blake SheltonThe outs with The Voice? One report says he’s fuming because the talent show won’t bring Gwen Stefani As a coach. Gossip Cop investigates.

Blake Shelton ‘Beefing With The Voice’?

Per Us Weekly, Stefani and Shelton don’t want to spend a single waking moment apart now that they’re happily married. Sources say Shelton is trying to get his wife back. The VoiceFor its season in 2022. “They want to work together as a married couple,”The source said. According to the source, the couple fell in love while on set. It would make for a lovely callback.

Insiders say network executives are less convinced. “They only offered Gwen the role of a celebrity advisor, but she turned it down because it’s not what she wants,”The source explained. Shelton is reportedly bitter over the decision, and he’s making sure everyone knows it.

What’s Going On With Blake Shelton?

Let’s say this story is true. It’s not, but let’s play along. Blake Shelton wouldn’t agree to go back if he was making it clear that he is upset. Furthermore, why wouldn’t he voice his frustration in public? One Instagram post that puts execs on fire would be enough to get the word out. But, there isn’t one.

In fact, the future of The VoiceIt’s very high up on the air. Stefani could have easily stayed on the show as long as her husband would like, but she chose to leave many years ago. She may not want to have the gig back.

This being said Both John Legend and Ariana Grande have committed to do soThat will make next season’s production difficult. NBC’s going to need to find two suitable replacements, but that’s in the lifeblood of the series. Time will tell if Stefani will be asked back. However, Gossip Cop doesn’t trust Us Weekly to know a scoop when we haven’t heard a peep of bitterness in public.

A typical topic

This magazine features Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. It supposedly leaked Stefani’s wedding plans, but those details were proven false once the wedding happened. A bold cover story announced Shelton and Stefani’s surrogacy plans to the world, but then the tabloid backtracked. A few months later, it claimed Shelton couldn’t agree with her on family plans.

It’s not uncommon for tabloids to retreat when their silly predictions never come to pass. This paper trail of illegitimacy proves you shouldn’t trust Us WeeklyIt mentions Shelton, Stefani. It’s never had any real insight into their personal life, so you should disregard this story. It’s hard to imagine NBC rejecting this plan in the first place.

