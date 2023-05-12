Sophia ‘Bob’ Nielsen Joined The Family Fishing Business After Her Father Died

As Sophia “Bob” Nielsen told Vegas Film Critic, she knew she stood to inherit one of her family’s boats after her father’s passing, and wants to be calling the shots on the F/V Victory sooner rather than later. And she’s fully embraced taking over the job, noting, “It just brings me closer to my family, and that legacy.” Bob also admitted she’s lucky to be learning from an accomplished captain like Jake Anderson, saying, “I’m really fortunate to be working underneath Jake, and to have somebody hold my hand through the whole process, and show me what it means to be a great captain and a great leader.”

Learning curve aside, Anderson was quick to note Bob was not as dramatic as some captains in training. “She has her own boat,” Anderson pointed out, adding, “And she’s had a lot of teaching from her brother.” Per the Saga captain, Bob was indeed already well-learned in how to run a ship, including being familiar with the paperwork a captain has to keep track of. Anderson went on to admit that all he really needed to teach her was the intricacies of crab fishing itself, claiming, “I just informed her of how our way of fishing goes, with [crab & fish] pots, and with fishing out West in the Bering Sea.”

If you’ve been watching Season 19 of “Deadliest Catch,” you know Bob is well on her way to becoming a first-rate captain in her own right. And she may soon find herself competing for crabs against the very man who trained her.