Prince Andrew’s game of cat and mouse over sex abuse lawsuit is ‘damaging monarchy,’ courtiers believe

By Brandon Pitt
In
PRINCE Andrew’s game of cat and mouse over his sex abuse lawsuit is damaging the monarchy, courtiers believe.

Royal aides are said to be increasingly uneasy about the “wall of silence” surrounding the under-fire duke, 61.

A royal source said: 'There is growing disquiet over this lawsuit which also has wider reputational implications for the monarchy'

They fear the decision to apparently dodge legal papers filed in the US is making it look like he has something to hide.

Lawyers for US accuser Virginia Giuffre have tried seven times to serve a writ alleging “rape in the first degree”.

Andrew, who strongly refutes the claims is currently at Balmoral in Scotland. He seems out of reach of English or US courts.

But a royal source said: “There is growing disquiet over this lawsuit which also has wider reputational implications for the monarchy.”

Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts, 17, at Ghislaine Maxwell's townhouse in London in 2001

Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts, 17, at Ghislaine Maxwell’s townhouse in London in 2001Credit: Rex Features
Prince Andrew billboards saying ‘no one should be above the law’ appear in Edinburgh

