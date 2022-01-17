Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reveal that it was Kevin Smith who saved good will hunting

Ben Affeck and Kevin Smith’s relationship goes way back to the early days of their careers, with Affleck starring in two of Smith’s movies in the ‘90s — 1995’s Mallrats and 1997’s Chasing Amy. While they The ups and the downs of relationships are part of life Over the years their bond has grown stronger and stronger. Smith is even credited with coining it. “Bennifer” nickname for Jennifer Lopez, Affleck’s again-girlfriend . It seems Smith played another, even more significant, role in Affleck’s life, as the The Last Duel Damon and actor Damon revealed recently that Smith saved their Oscar winning film Good Will Hunting.

Matt Damon has recently interviewed Ben Affleck EWThey then took a deep look into Affleck’s early career Damon pointed out the fact that Kevin Smith, Damon and Affleck were often collaborators back then. Affleck stated that he enjoyed working with Silent Bob actor and called him “Affleck”. “funny and smart and charming.” What’s more, Damon said that Smith really deserves the credit for getting Good Will Hunting made:

Kevin also saved Good Will Hunting. This is not an insignificant side note. He is the reason Good Will Hunting was created. All the offers had vanished and we were now dead in the water.

Wow, it sounds like if comic book aficionado hadn’t stepped in, we might not have known the story of math genius Will Hunting and his relationship with therapist Sean Maguire (Robin Williams). Kevin Smith is listed as co-executive producer of the film, which Matt Damon wrote and stars in. The movie was nominated for nine Academy Awards in 1998, winning two — Best Supporting Actor for Williams and Best Original Screenplay for Damon and Affleck.

Good Will Hunting It helped to establish Matt Damon, Ben Affleck as both writers and actors in Hollywood, and there’s no doubt if the comics writer and animator saved their movie, he had a hand in the success both of them have gone on to see. EW interviewed Affleck and he acknowledged that fact, but admitted that he was unable to give credit where credit is due.

I promised him that I would be grateful if we ever won an Oscar, but he promptly forgot. I then told him. ‘If I ever win again I swear to God I’m going to thank you.’You forgot again.

After Matt Damon and Matt Damon have won the Oscar Good Will HuntingIn 2013, the Academy Award for Best Picture was won by the actor who played Batman. ArgoHe also directed and starred as in the film, Kevin Smith was the one who put them on the right track to success with his 1997 drama.

Kevin Smith might not have received his Oscar shoutout, but Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were able to reprise their roles. Good Will HuntingHis 2001 movie starred his roles Jay and Silent Bob Strike backThey also appeared in 2019’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot .